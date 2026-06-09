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Final 2026 National Rankings

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Final 2026 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 LSU softball team checks in at No. 15 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and No. 18 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll in the final rankings of the 2026 season. The Tigers also rank No. 16 in the D1Softball and Softball America final rankings.

LSU tallied its fourth consecutive 40-win season, finishing with a 40-19 record, won the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional for the second year in a row, and reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the second time in the last three seasons.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

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