BATON ROUGE, La. — The Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Foundation and sponsored by Marucci Sports, is regarded as the premier coaching award in college baseball. It was created in 2013 to honor the finest in college baseball coaching – those who don’t just win games but build programs, shape players, and set a standard for the sport.

Named for LSU legend Skip Bertman, the first coach inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, the award recognizes a leader whose influence extends well beyond the diamond.

The 2026 Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award will be presented on Saturday, June 13, at the site of the College World Series, Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Reflecting Bertman’s impact on the entire baseball ecosystem, finalists for the award may come from every level of college baseball, spanning NAIA to NCAA Division I. The College Baseball Foundation works alongside a committee of baseball minds to identify a coach whose performance, leadership, discipline and vision set them apart.

The selection process involved in determining the Skip Bertman Award winner involves leadership, about how a coach builds a program and mentors players, about how they embody the core values that defined Bertman’s career: hard work, discipline , integrity, innovation, fan engagement, player development on and off the field, and commitment to education and community.

A committee of respected baseball experts, coaches, former players, and Bertman family members works with the College Baseball Foundation to evaluate candidates and select the recipient at the end of the regular season.

There was a time when college baseball was an afterthought, a sport played in front of sparse crowds and given little attention outside a few powerhouse programs. Then came Skip Bertman. When he arrived at LSU in 1984, he saw the potential for something bigger—a dynasty, a spectacle, a new way of thinking about the game. Over 18 seasons (1984-2001), he built LSU into a juggernaut, winning five national championships (1991, ’93, ’96, ’97, 2000), seven SEC titles, and posting a staggering record of 870-330-3 (.724).

By the late ’90s, LSU wasn’t just winning – it was packing Alex Box Stadium with fans who came to watch baseball and to be part of something bigger, too. His influence extended beyond the college game. In 1996, he led the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a bronze medal in Atlanta.

He was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003 and was recognized by Baseball America as the second greatest college baseball coach of the 20th century, behind only Rod Dedeaux of USC.

Beyond the wins, the trophies, and the accolades, Bertman has always been about people. He and his wife, Sandy, have four daughters, and even as he built championships, he never stopped advocating for youth sports and education. His impact on baseball is measured not only in titles, but in the lasting cultural shift that changed how generations of players, coaches, and fans see, teach, and play the game.

For more information about the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year Award, visit www.cbhalloffame.org.