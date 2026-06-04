BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior shortstop Steven Milam and sophomore pitcher William Schmidt have been named to the 2026 Academic All-District Baseball Team for NCAA Division I.

The Academic All-District Baseball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., has a 3.74 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration. He was also an Academic All-District and Academic All-America selection in 2025.

He will advance to the national 2026 Academic All-America ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 23.

Milam batted .296 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 49 RBI and 53 runs, and he was voted Second-Team All-SEC. He completed the season with a reached-base safely streak that stretched to 35 games, and he hit .367 (11-for-30) over LSU’s last nine games with four doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and nine runs scored.

Milam, a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team, committed just four errors at shortstop in 214 chances, producing a .981 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season without making an error, and his first error of the year came on April 5 at Tennessee.

Schmidt, a right-hander from Baton Rouge, La., has a 3.96 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration. He started 13 games on the mound this season, posting a 5-4 record and a 4.22 ERA in 64.0 innings with 31 walks and 85 strikeouts.

Schmidt defeated South Carolina on May 2 in his longest career SEC outing, allowing just one run on five hits in 6.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was voted the MVP of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic on February 22 after defeating UCF, firing 5.0 scoreless innings with three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.