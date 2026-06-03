Two Former LSU Golf Stars Begin Play Thursday In U.S. Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – Two former star members of the LSU women’s golf team will begin play Thursday at the United States Women’s Open at Rivera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Madelene Sagstrom, the 2015 SEC Player of the Year, and Ingrid Lindblad, three-time SEC Player of the Year and consensus national Player of the Year will take part in this year’s event which runs through Sunday on the par 71 venue that has hosted past major men’s championships and is a regular spot on the PGA Tour.

Sagstrom, who is nearly seven months pregnant, plans to play two more times in June (including the KPMG Women’s PGA at Hazeltine at the end of the month), before shutting her playing days down for a while.’’

For Sagstrom, from Sweden, this will be her 10th appearance in the U.S. Women’s Open where she has three top 25 finishes.

Lindblad, who is also from Sweden, will be making her fifth appearance in the tournament, highlighted by her T11 finish in 2022, while still at LSU when she earned the Low Amateur medal.

Both players will tee off in the morning wave on Thursday with Sagstrom off at 9:29 a.m. CT and Lindblad two groups later at 9:51 a.m. CT off the first tee.

NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock will have extensive coverage throughout the weekend with USA Network having the Thursday-Friday coverage from 1-6 p.m. CT, followed by three hours of coverage from 6-9 p.m. on Peacock. Saturday, coverage begins on USA Network from 4-6 p.m. CT, followed by third round coverage on NBC and Peacock from 6-9 p.m. The final round on Sunday begins on Peacock from 2-4 before NBC takes over at 4 p.m. until conclusion.

NBC’s Dan Hicks and Cara Banks will serve as the primary play-by-play announcers with Tom Abbott as hole announcer. Morgan Pressel and Paige Mackenzie will serve as booth analysts.

Live scoring for the event can be found at USwomensopen.com.