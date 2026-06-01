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June 1, 2026 - 12:30 PM
Gallery: Track & Field vs NCAA Regionals
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Day 1
Jack Larriviere | Photo by: Nick Adams
Grant Buckmiller | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jordan Turner | Photo by: Nick Adams
Matthew Sophia | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Amal Glasgow, Mali Glasgow | Photo by: Nick Adams
Jaiden Reid | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Paul Catalanatto Jr | Photo by: Nick Adams
Jordan Turner | Photo by: Nick Adams
Joshua Caleb | Photo by: Nick Adams
Day 2
Alexis Guillory | Photo by: Nick Adams
Alexis Guillory | Photo by: Nick Adams
Abigael Chemnagei | Photo by: Nick Adams
Abigael Chemnagei | Photo by: Nick Adams
Salieci Myles | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Athaleyha Hinckson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Shawnti Jackson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Aniyah Bigam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Skyler Franklin | Photo by: Nick Adams
Day 3
Shakeem Mc Kay | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Isaac Lewis | Photo by: Nick Adams
Bennie Brazell, Jaiden Reid | Photo by: Nick Adams
Amal Glasgow | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chad Hendricks | Photo by: Nick Adams
Isaac Lewis | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Nick Adams
Shakeem Mc Kay, Malachi Austin | Photo by: Nick Adams
Grant Buckmiller, Malachi Austin, Shakeem Mc Kay, Amal Glasgow, Mali Glasgow | Photo by: Nick Adams
Day 4
Shawnti Jackson,Aniyah Bigam, Tima Godbless, Athaleyha Hinckson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Shawnti Jackson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Dennis Shaver | Photo by: Nick Adams
Ambria Langley | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Nasya Williams,Skyler Franklin, Keliza Smith, Kennedi Burks | Photo by: Nick Adams
Zoe Peacock | Photo by: Nick Adams
Jillian Scully | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Nasya Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Keliza Smith | Photo by: Alex Diaz
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