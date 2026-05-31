Third-Round Results

NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Carlsbad, California – OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa North Course
Third Round Team Results – Par 288-864
Top 15 advance to play on Monday

1 Auburn – 284-272-286 – 842 (-22)
2 Texas – 287-277-281 – 845 (-19)
3 Vanderbilt – 287-277-291 – 855 (-9)
T4 UCLA – 280-289-287 – 856 (-8)
T4 Arizona – 287-285-284 – 856 (-8)
T4 Oklahoma State – 295-274-287 – 856 (-8)
7 North Carolina – 287-288-283 – 858 (-6)
8 Duke – 286-286-291 – 863 (-1)
9 Oklahoma – 292-284-288 – 864 (E)
T10 Virginia – 288-284-293 – 865 (+1)
T10 Florida – 291-290-284 – 865 (+1)
T12 LSU – 303-293-270 – 866 (+2)
T12 San Diego – 286-291-289 — 866 (+2)
T12 Tennessee 292-287-287 — 866 (+2)
T12 Stanford 291-286-289 — 866 (+2)
— missed cut —
16 Pepperdine – 868 (+4)
17 Mississippi State – 871 (+7)
18 BYU – 873 (+9)
19 Arkansas – 874 (+10)
20 Georgia – 876 (+12)
21 Arizona State — 877 (+13)
22 Arkansas State — 879 (+15)
23 Purdue — 880 (+16)
24 Louisville – 881 (+17)
25 Texas A&M – 882 (+18)
T26 Ole Miss – 884 (+20)
T26 Chattanooga – 884 (+20)
28 Memphis – 887 (+23)
29 Southern California – 890 (+26)
30 Florida State – 899 (+35)

LSU Scores
T32 Dan Hayes – 76-75-64 – 215 -1
T47 Matty Dodd-Berry – 75-72-69 – 216 E
T47 Jay Mendell – 75-73-68 – 216 E
T72 Arni Sveinsson – 77-74-69 – 220 +4
T127 Noah McWilliams – 78-74-74 – 226 +10