CARLSBAD, California – “Tigers never quit.”

That was part of LSU Coach Jake Amos’ message to his team prior to what appeared to be the final round of the season when LSU teed off here Sunday in the third round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at the OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa North Course.

The Tigers were tied for 27th, 20-over par after two rounds, and 17 shots behind the number at the 15 spot (+3) for the first cut after 54 holes.

What happened by the time early evening fell in the Pacific Time Zone was one of the most improbable comebacks by an LSU team in several years.

LSU posted the best round of the day by nine shots, posting an 18-under-par 270 to move up 15 places into a tie for 12th place at 2-over 866 and earning a spot in the final round of the championships on Monday afternoon.

The most stunned team had to be Pepperdine which since early afternoon had stood in 15th place at 4-over par for 54 holes. The Waves would finish in 16th place as LSU tied with San Diego, Tennessee and Stanford for 12th.

The amazing total of 18-under topped the school record mark for an NCAA Championship of 11-under par 277 in 2017 in round two at Sugar Grove, Illinois (Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club).

Leading the charge was England freshman Dan Hayes, who spurred by a rallying par after hitting in the water on his ninth hole of the day (the par-5 18th), birdied 5 of his last 6 holes to shoot an 8-under round of 64.

Hayes not only moved up 84 spots on the leaderboard to tied-32nd at 1-under 215, he posted the lowest NCAA Tournament round in school history, topping the mark of 65 (-7) by John Peterson in the 2011 championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

How wild and ridiculous was this comeback?

“I might be at a loss for words,” said Coach Amos. “We talked about just not quitting, and we kind of tried to play the golf course in different sections. Get off to hot start, survive 12 through 14, and we did that. It is just kind of the proudest I’ve ever been of any team. I booked our flights before the round. I’m just gonna tell you. But our message, seriously, was let’s just see what we can do. No pressure just be super aggressive. I think we were tentative in round one and we weren’t really clicking. Tigers don’t quit and we didn’t. We finally showed the firepower this team has.”