The five LSU players in the play 5-count 4 format of college golf posted a combined 12-under par on holes 10-18 to start the day. This was the same nine holes that LSU started on in the first round on Friday and the five players posted 12-over par.
Hayes was 3-under par after eight holes, but his ninth hole, the par-5 18th was not looking good after a water ball. But a strong approach and short putt gave him a par and momentum heading to the front nine.
It all clicked for Hayes as he posted birdies on the fourth, fifth, par-5 sixth and seventh, before a great approach on the difficult ninth gave him a score of 31 on the final nine (holes 1-9) and the school mark.
“We’ve seen how good (Dan Hayes) has been all year and he’s been literally just waiting for a round like that,” said Coach Amos. “I’m delighted he got it today.”
“Coming down 18 (his ninth hole of the day), I made par with a seven iron for my fourth shot. I think that was when I kind of knew, I could take it low,” said Hayes. “I’ve been playing fine all week. I just knew we needed to make birdies. We were terrible the first round. I think everyone will say it, and we just knew we had to go low, and I think today there was no holding back. Like we had nothing to lose, and we know how good we are. Every single one of us can shoot seven, eight under, so when it all clicks, it clicks.”
“He’s never had a low one yet,” said Amos. “For him to finish it off in the biggest stage, a course record at La Costa, that’s going to be tough to beat. Not only that, it was in the afternoon. I could see a course record in the morning where it’s softer and no wind, but he played it in the teeth of the wind and that was awesome.”
The seventh-ranked Tigers brought it from all corners as Jay Mendell posted a 4-under 68 to move up 41 places in the standings and Matty Dodd-Berry and Arni Sveinsson both had 3-under par 69s. Mendell moved up 41 spots and Dodd-Berry 30 to finish 54 holes at T47 even par. Sveinsson moved up 44 spots.
LSU as a team had 28 birdies, led by the nine by Hayes. Mendell and Sveinsson each had six, Dodd-Berry 4 and Noah McWilliams 3. LSU has 53 birdies for the first three rounds, tied-fifth in the 30-team field. LSU is T4 on par-3 scoring at 3.03 (+2) and Hayes is the tournament leader on the par 4s at 3.77 (-7).
Even more impressive, after this comeback the Tigers are only three shots out of eighth place, which will be the cut after Monday’s round at 1-under par by Duke. Coach Amos now has to get his troops ready to go again.
“I mean, we’ve got the game plan already,” he said. “Just do the same again. The biggest thing now is just making sure our energy is good. Probably go to In-and-Out Burger again, same meal we had yesterday, and just try and keep the same energy going.”
No. 1 Auburn is the tournament leader at 22-under par, three shots up on Texas and its 10 shots back to Vanderbilt at -9.
LSU will start on hole 10 again on Monday at 10:41 Pacific Time, 12:41 p.m. Baton Rouge time.
The final round will be televised over-the-air by The GOLF Channel beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. Baton Rouge time). Live scoring is available at Scoreboard.clippd.com.