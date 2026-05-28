Tiger Women Punch Two Tickets, Advance 11 on Day Two of NCAA First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team closed out their second day of action at the NCAA East First Round on Wednesday, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.

Final Results

Junior Alexis Guillory was the first Tiger on Thursday with a chance at punching their ticket to Eugene, Ore. Guillory’s appearance was the third NCAA East competition of her collegiate career. Third time was the charm for the Louisianan as she threw a mark of 51.28 meters (168-3) in the javelin to make her first trip to the NCAA Championships.

To close the night, LSU had a freshman make her NCAA East debut in Abigael Chemnagei. The Kenyan clocked a time of 33:15.21 to punch her ticket to Eugene. Her teammate Edna Chepkemoi was the first one out with a 13th-place finish after earning First-Team All-America honors in the event a year ago.

Tiger sprinters came out fast on Thursday starting with the women’s 100-meter sections. Shawnti Jackson flashed her speed with a wind-legal season best of 11.03 seconds to win her heat. Freshman Athaleyha Hinckson also advanced with Jackson by getting a big “Q” as she clocked 11.18 seconds in her heat. Closing out the 100m qualifiers for LSU was the Olympian Tima Godbless who went 11.23 to grab a time-qualifying spot for Saturday.

The Tigers had two freshmen show out during the women’s 400-meter first round. Skyler Franklin clocked the fastest of the two with 51.35 seconds, moving her to No. 3 in the world for U20 and sliding her into No. 6 on the LSU all-time performance list. Kennedi Burks clocked a huge personal-best time of 51.75 seconds to earn a big “Q” and moved up to No. 10 in the world this season for the U20 section.

The LSU short sprinters came back later on to try to earn quarterfinal spots in the 200 meter. Shawnti Jackson grabbed her second Q of the afternoon with a time of 22.43 seconds in the event. In the same heat as Jackson, Bigam grabbed her “Q” with the time of 22.83 seconds. In the final heat of the afternoon Keliza Smith went 22.78, while Nasya Williams clocked a PR of 22.93 seconds. All four Tigers are looking to make noise in the event’s quarterfinals on Saturday.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Salieci Myles advanced in the 100h with a time of 13.04.

Adeyah Brewster advanced in the 100h with a time of 13.07.

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