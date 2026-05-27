Tigers Punch Two Tickets, Advance Nine on Day One of NCAA First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team closed out their first day of action at the NCAA East First Round on Wednesday, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.

Final Results

First Tiger of the week to book their flight to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., was redshirt junior Jack Larriviere. The Boot boy continues his impressive season after tossing 70.64 meters (231-8) on his third and final javelin-throw attempt. This will mark his first trip to the NCAA final after not being able to throw since 2024.

The second Tiger to punch his ticket to Eugene was Jordan Turner in long jump. The Jamaican got out to a distance of 7.91 meters (25-11.5) on his second leap before skipping his third and final attempt. Turner finished third overall in the event to make his fifth NCAA Championship and his first outdoor one as a Tiger.

Senior Matthew Sophia is on a two-meet streak of clocking personal-best times after going two seasons without one. On Wednesday he got out to a time of 13.28 seconds to win his heat and finish second in the first round to advance to Friday. Sophia moves up to No. 4 in LSU performance-list history with the time, just .01 behind his teammate Jahiem Stern who sits at No. 3.

The most-dominant event group of the week so far was the men’s 400 meter. Four of the five Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals on Friday, three of which clocking new PRs. Grant Buckmiller clocked the fastest time of the group with his heat-winning 45.03 seconds that ranks him No. 9 in LSU PL history. The second-fastest advancer of the group, Malachi Austin, clocked a new South American and Guyanese U20 record of 45.28 seconds. Amal Glasgow clocked 45.59 seconds to advance, while Shakeem McKay clocked a PR of 45.36 seconds to advance.

Double-dipping in advancing was junior Jaiden Reid. He started the day by clocking a wind-legal season best of 10.04 seconds in the 100 meter. Later on, he clocked a season best of 20.15 seconds to advance in the 200 meter.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Joshua Caleb advanced in the 100m with a time of 10.20.

Isaac Lewis advanced in the 400h with a time of 50.59.

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