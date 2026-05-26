Seven Beach Volleyball Players Named To MPSF All-Academic Team

BATON ROUGE – The Sandy Tigs had seven players chosen for the MPSF All-Academic Team on Tuesday.

To be eligible for this team, the student-athletes must have a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average, must be at least a sophomore academically, must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received, and must have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition in the season for which the award is received.

Starting out our list is graduate student Aubrey O’Gorman with a 3.535 GPA. O’Gorman is pursuing her master’s degree in business administration. She was a constant in the Sandy Tigs’ line up on Court 3 finishing the season with 18 wins.

Next is redshirt junior Kate Baker. Baker received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has obtained a GPA of 3.583. Baker is a New Orleans native who has primarily played on Courts 4 and 5 for the 2026 season finishing 18-14.

Tatum Finlason is the next player on the list for LSU. Finlason is a junior psychology major and has obtained a 3.349 GPA. Finlason played in all matches for the Sandy Tigs in the 2026 season and recorded 25 wins in her second year as a starter.

To continue the list is Skylar Martin. Martin is a junior kinesiology major and has earned a 3.974 GPA. Martin has excelled on the sand with an overall record of 24-14 for the 2026 season.

Camrynn Chatellier is the next Sandy Tig receiving this award. Chatellier is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has obtained a 3.738 GPA throughout her career. She competed primarily on Court 3 this season finishing with a record of 11-9.

Next is sophomore Julia Sprecher. Sprecher is a biological engineer major with a 3.538 GPA. Sprecher and her partner Kenzey McGatlin were the top pair for the Sandy Tigs during the 2026 season receiving second team All-MPSF and second team All-American.

To finish the list, is redshirt freshman Bella Lagemann. Lagemann is earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a concentration in professional sales. During her first season as a starter, Lagemann earned AVCA Top Flight honors on Court 4 with partner Zayna Meyer.