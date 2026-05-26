BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU left-handed pitcher Gage Jump has been called up to the Athletics Major League roster, and he will start tonight’s game in Sacramento, Calif., versus the Seattle Mariners.

Jump, a product of Aliso, Calif., is the 92nd Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball, and he is the fifth MLB player produced by coach Jay Johnson during his five-year tenure at the helm of the Tigers program.

Johnson’s other LSU Major Leaguers are right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals, right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor of the Chicago White Sox, and right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 32 of the past 36 seasons.

Jump is the No. 41 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list and the Athletics’ third-ranked prospect. He was selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft as the 73rd overall pick.

In nine starts at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Jump is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA, but has struck out 56 in 38 innings along with 20 walks and 36 hits allowed. He went 9-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112.2 innings in 2025 in his first pro season, split between High-A Lansing and Double-A Midland.

Jump, who transferred to LSU from UCLA in the summer of 2023, posted a 6-2 mark and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings for the Tigers in 2024. He made 17 appearances (15 starts) with 22 walks and 101 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .218 batting average. He finished No. 8 in the SEC in ERA and No. 8 in the league in opponent batting average.

He was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week after a brilliant outing on April 19, 2024, at Missouri. Jump fired a seven-inning complete game win and limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.

Jump also earned 2024 ABCA Second-Team All-South Region recognition, and he was named to the 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.