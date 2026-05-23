LSU-Alabama Game Suspended in Top of Fifth

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Due to inclement weather in the Tuscaloosa area, game two of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional has been suspended until 7:35 p.m. CT.

The game is currently in the top of the fifth inning with Alabama leading LSU, 4-1. When play resumes, Alabama will have Brooke Wells at the plate, facing an 0-2 count with one out.

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