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LSU-Alabama Game Suspended in Top of Fifth

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LSU-Alabama Game Suspended in Top of Fifth

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Due to inclement weather in the Tuscaloosa area, game two of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional has been suspended until 7:35 p.m. CT.

The game is currently in the top of the fifth inning with Alabama leading LSU, 4-1. When play resumes, Alabama will have Brooke Wells at the plate, facing an 0-2 count with one out.

For the latest news on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on social media, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as Instagram and X.

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