LSU Drops 7-0 Decision to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s ace and 2026 SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski delivered her sixth complete game shutout of the season, holding LSU to one hit in the 7-0 victory to open the Tuscaloosa Super Regional at Rhoads Stadium.

The second game of the series is set for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, with LSU (40-18) looking to force a game three in the super regional round. The Tigers have won two super regionals after dropping the first game of the weekend – both on the road. The last time was at Florida State in 2017, and the first was at James Madison in 2016.

“I can’t find many things we did well tonight,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I’m glad we get another shot at it tomorrow. Alabama played really well and executed all their plans, and we did not. We let the moment get away from us early and just couldn’t get back in it. It’s tough to do against a pitcher like that. So, hoping for better tomorrow.”

After giving up a leadoff double to Jalia Lassiter to open the game, Briski (23-3) did not allow another base runner, retiring the next 21 batters, highlighted by a stretch of six consecutive strikeouts, and totaled 11 punchouts the rest of the way.

LSU’s starting pitcher Paytn Monticelli (9-4) was charged with the loss after allowing seven hits, six runs, one walk, and one strikeout in 3.1 innings.

Alabama (53-7) jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings. Alexis Pupillo, who doubled to get on base, scored on a passed ball, and Audrey Vandagriff drove in a run with a single up the middle, giving Alabama a 2-0 lead in the first. After a scoreless second inning, Pupillo recorded her second hit of the game, a solo shot down the right field line, increasing the Tide’s margin to 3-0 in the third.

Bama broke the game open in the fourth to take a commanding 6-0 lead. After the Tide loaded the bases on a walk and a pair of singles, Jena Young hit a base-clearing double to the left-center gap. Alabama scored an unearned insurance run in the fifth, thanks to an error, giving the home team a 7-0 lead.

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