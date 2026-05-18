Three Beach Players Earn Their Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Three LSU Beach Volleyball players earned their LSU degree during Friday and Saturday’s graduations.

Kate Baker, Amaya Messier and Melia Lindner all contributed to the success of the Tigers on the sand and in the classroom.

Baker graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a concentration in professional sales. She has been a mainstay in the LSU lineup for the last three seasons. In her career with the Sandy Tigs, Baker went 37-27 and played a crucial role for the Tigers on Courts 4 and 5. Baker has been named to the CCSA All-Academic team, MPSF All-Academic team and earned SEC Academic Honor Roll multiple seasons.

Messier has been an important role for the Sandy Tigs on and off the court since her transfer here in 2023. She received her bachelor’s degree in economics.

Lindner was a Sandy Tig during the 2019-2023 seasons before retiring and pursuing a degree in Veterinary Medicine. During her time on the team, she went 18-9 on various courts contributing to the success of the Sandy Tigs. Lindner earned a spot on the CCSA All-Academic Team and SEC Academic Honor Roll while playing for the Tigers.