No. 8 Men’s Golf Sits in Third After a Day at NCAA Marana Regional

MARANA, Ariz. – The No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf team finished the first day of play with a nine-under 279 in round one, sitting in third on the team leaderboard at the NCAA Marana Regional. The event is played at the par-72, 7,317-yard The Gallery Golf Club.

The Tigers were led by a duo of juniors in Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams on Monday. Both Tigers closed the afternoon in Marana with a three-under 69 in round one. Mendell was the lone Tiger on the day to play a clean front nine and leads the tournament with a 3.60-stroke average on par fours. Heading into Tuesday the two Louisiana boys sit at T6.

Freshman Dan Hayes was close to the leading Tigers with a two-under-70 day. Hayes had a great front nine with four of his six birdies coming there. The Englishman sits at T15 after sitting in the individual field’s top three for most of the day.

Closing out the scoring for LSU on Monday was Matty Dodd-Berry in the fourth spot. The senior fresh off of earning his degree went one-under 71 in round one. Dodd-Berry sits in T22 on the individual leaderboard, looking to bounce back from his last appearance at the SEC Championship.

THE TIGERS

T6. Jay Mendell, -3 (69)

T6. Noah McWilliams, -3 (69)

T15. Dan Hayes, -2 (70)

T22. Matty Dodd-Berry, -1 (71)

T37. Arni Sveinsson, +2 (74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

T1. #18 Arizona, -11 (277)

T1. #5 Oklahoma State, -11 (277)

3. #8 LSU, -9 (279)

4. Arkansas State, -7 (281)

5. Duke, -6 (282)

6. #20 Alabama, -2 (286)

7. Tarleton State, +3 (291)

T8. St. Mary’s (CA), +4 (292)

T8. Clemson, +4 (292)

10. West Virginia, +6 (294)

11. Florida Gulf Coast, +9 (297)

12. San Diego State, +11 (299)

13. Iona, +14 (302)

14. North Dakota State, +15 (303)

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