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Gallery: Softball NCAA Regionals

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Gallery: Softball NCAA Regionals

Game 1 vs Akron

| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sierra Daniel, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maddox McKee, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sandra Moton, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards, Sandra Moton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashlin Mowery, Tori Edwards, Maci Bergeron, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens

Game 2 vs Virginia Tech

Char Lorenz | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Game 3 vs Virginia Tech

Maddox McKee, Char Lorenz, Sierra Daniel, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sierra Daniel, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, Jada Phillips | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener, Ally Hutchins, Maddox McKee, Gradie Appling, Jalia Lassiter, Cali Deal, Rylie Johnson, Lauryn Soeken, Maci Bergeron, Ashlin Mowery, Jadyn Laneaux, Paytn Monticelli, Tatum Clopton, Alix Franklin, Cece Cellura, Sierra Daniel, Char Lorenz, Jada Phillips, Destiny Harris, Tori Edwards, Kylee Edwards, Ci'ella Pickett, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Beth Torina, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura, Sierra Daniel, Tori Edwards, Destiny Harris, Cali Deal, Char Lorenz, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jada Phillips, Maddox McKee, Jadyn Laneaux, Rylie Johnson, Sierra Daniel, Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Gradie Appling | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli, Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter, Maci Bergeron, Tori Edwards, Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Avery Hodge, Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, Cece Cellura, Kylee Edwards, Jadyn Laneaux, Jada Phillips, Char Lorenz, Rylie Johnson, Ci'ella Pickett, Lauryn Soeken, Gradie Appling, Ashlin Mowery, Cali Deal, Alix Franklin, Tatum Clopton, Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Wade Rousse, Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter, Maci Bergeron, Tori Edwards, Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Avery Hodge, Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, Cece Cellura, Kylee Edwards, Jadyn Laneaux, Jada Phillips, Char Lorenz, Rylie Johnson, Ci'ella Pickett, Lauryn Soeken, Gradie Appling, Ashlin Mowery, Cali Deal, Alix Franklin, Tatum Clopton, Paytn Monticelli, Beth Torina, Sandra Moton, Taylor Pleasants, Bryce Neal, Zach Jermain, Matt Karin, Jennifer Krok, Anastasia Vincent, Ava Morgan, Jackson Jordan, Ryan Morel, Easton Lonibos, Colin Melchior, Keonte Herrera, Pam Atkinson, Nico Budde, Abi Roy, Meghan Kalenborn, Georgia Stephens, Mac Brod | Photo by: Georgia Stephens

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