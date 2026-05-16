Cellura Shuts Down Virginia Tech’s Offense, Bergeron Goes Yard in LSU’s 8-0 Shutout Win

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU battery had a game on Saturday afternoon in the 8-0 shutout over Virginia Tech at Tiger Park. Cece Cellura registered LSU’s second shutout of the regional, and her first career complete-game shutout, and Maci Bergeron matched a career-high with three hits, including a go-ahead home run, her third homer of the season.

LSU (39-17), which increases its total to 12 shutouts this season, will await its opponent for Sunday’s regional final at 1 p.m. CT. Virginia Tech (47-11) will face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional’s first elimination game between Akron (34-24) and South Alabama (32-26) at 5 p.m. CT today.

“We’ve talked all year about searching for our best game, a complete game. I think that was about as close to it as we could be,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I thought we got things from all areas, and we executed our plan beautifully. To do that against a quality opponent like Virginia Tech is special. We know they [Virginia Tech] are a good team from top to bottom, so it was a great day to execute the way we did. I cannot say enough about the performance from Cece [Cellura], who controlled a dominant offense, and it is easy to celebrate someone like Maci [Bergeron]. For her [Bergeron] to have a day as she did makes my heart want to explode. She is the ultimate Tiger and special to all of us.”

Cellura (9-5) opened the game with three hitless innings, featuring two one-two-three frames and two strikeouts. The junior finished with three strikeouts and allowed two hits and one walk in 6.0 innings. The defense was solid behind her, securing eight fly outs and six groundouts, including the club’s 28th double play of the season, which ties for the second-most in a single season in program history.

Bergeron went 3-for-3 at the dish, including her fourth career home run in the NCAA Tournament, scored one run, and had two RBI. Kylee Edwards continued her tear in the regional. She batted 2-for-3, scored one run, and had two RBI. Char Lorenz also had two hits in three at-bats, scored a run, and had an RBI in the win.

Virginia Tech’s Emma Mazzarone falls to 16-6 this season after surrendering three runs on two hits and walking five batters in 1.0 inning.

LSU put together its third three-run inning of the regional, had one hit, and drew four walks in the second inning. Bergeron put the first runs on the board with a two-run shot to center field, and Jalia Lassiter logged a sacrifice fly that made the score 3-0 through two innings.

The Fighting Tigers extended their lead in the fourth, 4-0, with a two-out RBI double down the left field line by K. Edwards for her third extra-base hit of the weekend, and got the party started in the four-run sixth inning with an RBI single up the middle.

Alix Franklin reached on an error, and Sierra Daniel scored her second run of the day after reaching via a walk, and Tori Edwards tallied the game’s second sacrifice fly that plated K. Edwards. With two outs on the board, Lorenz ended the game early with a single through the left side that scored Franklin, giving LSU the 8-0 advantage in six

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