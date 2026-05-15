LSU Soccer Honors Three Graduates During Spring 2026 Commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer program honored three graduating student-athletes this weekend as Spring Commencement ceremonies took place at Louisiana State University.

Ida Hermannsdottir, Jazmin Ferguson and Jocelyn Ollivierre all earned their bachelor’s degrees from LSU, celebrating a major accomplishment in both their athletic and academic careers. The trio played an important role within the LSU Soccer program during their time in Baton Rouge, helping represent the culture and standards established under Head Coach Sian Hudson.

The graduates leave the program better than they found it, all playing a pivotal part in the Tigers historic run to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. Hermannsdottir, Ferguson and Ollivierre helped the LSU Soccer program reach a new standard and brought the Tigers back to the national stage.

Hermannsdottir and Ollivierre both wrapped up their fourth and final seasons at LSU in 2025.

An All-SEC and All-Louisiana member with 29 goals, 11 assists and 5,551 minutes played over 85 matches in her career, Hermannsdottir was crucial to the Tigers offense throughout her career. She broke an LSU record during her junior season, tallying back-to-back goals only 13 seconds apart on September 8, 2024, the fastest pair of goals by any LSU Soccer player in history.

Ollivierre wrapped up her career having played 5,813 minutes across 86 matches, playing a pivotal part in the LSU defense over her four years.

Ferguson was a major addition to the Tigers defensive unit when she transferred to LSU in 2024, tallying four goals as a center back and playing in every match for the Tigers the last two seasons, a total of 45 games and 3,786 minutes. She claimed All-SEC and All-Tournament honors in her final season with the Tigers in 2025.

This year’s Spring Commencement marks another chapter of success for LSU Soccer student-athletes, highlighting the program’s continued dedication to academic achievement and development beyond the game.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.