LSU Gymnastics Celebrates Class Of 2026 Graduates 

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics program celebrated six student-athletes this weekend as they earned their degrees during Spring Commencement ceremonies at Louisiana State University this weekend.

Ashley Cowan, Emily Innes, Tori Tatum, Alexis Jeffrey, Kathryn Weilbacher and Bryce Wilson officially completed their degrees at LSU, marking the culmination of their academic and athletic journeys as Tigers.

The group helped represent the standard of excellence within the LSU Gymnastics program through their dedication in the classroom, commitment to the team and impact on the community throughout their time in Baton Rouge.

Tatum, Jeffrey, Cowan and Wilson were all a part of the program’s first ever national championship team in 2024 as well as two SEC Championships throughout their time in Baton Rouge.

Fifth-year seniors Tatum and Jeffrey completed their master’s degrees this weekend in Leadership and Human Resource Development, while fellow fifth-year Weilbacher earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Tatum is a five-year member of the LSU Gymnastics program and competed mainly on bars for the Tigers over her career, while Jeffrey transferred to LSU in 2022 and has spent the last four years at LSU appearing on bars, beam and floor throughout her career.

Weilbacher joined the Tigers in 2025 from Bowling Green and spent her final two seasons at LSU.

Cowan, Innes and Wilson are this year’s true-senior class. Cowan and Wilson both wrapped up their fourth and final season with LSU this year, while Innes transferred in for her final season from Washington in 2026.

Cowan completed her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in human movement. The senior is a specialist to the LSU bars lineup, finishing her career as an SEC Bars Champion, All-SEC member, Scholastic All-American, SEC Academic Honor Roll member, CSC Academic All-District member, President’s and Dean’s list member, and Vice President of the LSU Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Wilson also earned her bachelor’s in kinesiology with a concentration in physical activity and health. She was an All-SEC member during her career before transitioning into a manager role for the program over the last two seasons.

Innes completed her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in general studies this weekend. In her one season at LSU, she was a vital piece that helped the Tigers to a national runner-up finish in 2026. She competed mainly on floor for the Tigers all season, but also appeared on beam.

Also earning her master’s degree from the LSU Gymnastics Class of 2026 is Chase Brock, a sixth-year senior who has been a pivotal piece to the program over her career. She is set to complete her second degree from LSU later this August.

These Tigers helped continue the program’s tradition of success on the national stage while emphasizing excellence beyond competition.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.