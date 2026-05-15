Jordan Turner Earns Long Jump Silver on Day Two of SEC Outdoor Championships

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU track and field team closed out their second day of action at the SEC Outdoor Championships on Friday, hosted by Auburn at the Hutsell-Rosen Track. After two days of competition, the LSU men sit tied for 10th place with 13 points, while the women sit in 16th with five points.

Final Results

The day closed with silver heading its way to LSU in the men’s long jump. Senior Jordan Turner turned in a good performance but fell short of gold with his leap of 7.91 meters (25-11.5). Heading into the meet he was ranked the No. 1 long jumper in the SEC with a season-best mark of 8.08 meters. Turner’s silver is the highest-individual finish of the weekend so far for LSU.

Day two of qualifying kicked off with some great races in the short hurdles on Friday.

A Barbadian-national record was tied when Adeyah Brewster took her talents to the track in heat two of the 100-meter hurdles. The senior won her heat with a personal-best time of 12.88 seconds (+0.6 m/s), which moved her up to No. 5 in the NCAA for 2026. Entering her first and only season with the Tigers her PR was previously at 13.17 seconds.

On the men’s side of the hurdles, senior Matthew Sophia managed to clock a new PR as well to advance to tomorrow’s final. Sophia improved his No. 5 time in LSU history to 13.33 seconds (+1.1 m/s), the first time he’s improved his 110h time since 2024. The time of 13.33 seconds moves him to No. 6 in the NCAA for 2026.

Three Tigers made their way to the SEC 400-meter final with an impressive showing in the heats. Sophomore Amal Glasgow led the trio with his time of 45.42 seconds and a heat win on top of it. Freshman Malachi Austin also won his heat to advance, clocking a time of 45.49 seconds in his win. To close out the lineup was Grant Buckmiller earning the sole-time-qualifying spot to the SEC final with 45.46 seconds.

Closing out the qualifying for LSU on Friday was junior Jaiden Reid in the 100 meter. Reid clocked a time of 10.18 seconds (+0.9 m/s) to win his heat with ease. The Caymanian is set to take on three finals on Saturday with the 100m, 200 meter and 4×100-meter relay.

The final race of the night for LSU came in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. The LSU record holder, Edna Chepkemoi, rewrote her record in an attempt to score for LSU as she clocked in at 10:07.08. Chepkemoi shaved seven seconds off her previous best as she closes in on the sub-10-minute barrier. She just missed out on the final scoring spot as she finished in ninth place.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Kennedi Burks ran a 400m PR of 52.33 seconds.

Nasya Williams ran a 400m PR of 52.86 seconds.

Jeremiah Walker ran a 400m PR of 45.60 seconds.

Shakeem McKay ran a 400m PR of 45.81 seconds.

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