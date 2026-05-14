Tigers Advance Four and Score on Both Sides to Kickoff SEC Outdoor Championships

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU track and field team closed out their first day of action at the SEC Outdoor Championships on Thursday, hosted by Auburn at the Hutsell-Rosen Track. After a day of competition, the LSU women sit in 10th with a team score of five points, while the men sit tied for ninth with five points.

Final Results

Freshman Abigael Chemnagei was the first of the weekend to put points on the board for the Tigers. Chemnagei let the 10,000-meter race come to her as she sat in the middle of the pack halfway through. The Kenyan closed with a fourth-place finish and a time of 33:17.93 to score five points on the women’s side.

On the field, javelin got the scoring started for the Tigers on the men’s side. Jack Larriviere finished in fifth with a throw of 75.47 meters (247-7) to score four points in his first postseason competition since 2024. Fellow Tiger Jackson Rimes closed in eighth with a last-ditch throw of 69.90 meters (229-4) to score one point.

The men’s and women’s 200-meter races were the first to get the qualifying started for LSU on Thursday.

LSU’s duo of sophomore Shawnti Jackson and Aniyah Bigam both qualified for the final on Saturday with heat wins. Jackson controlled her field from start to finish with a heat-winning time of 22.67 seconds (+1.3 m/s) as she eased with about 15 meters to go. Bigam made the 200m final with a time of 22.88 seconds (+0.6 m/s), improving from last year’s meet where she missed the final with 22.99 seconds.

On the men’s side Jaiden Reid controlled his race and eased up as he neared the line with a time of 20.71 seconds (+0.3 m/s) to win the heat. Junior Jeremiah Walker made his first individual SEC final as he qualified by time with 20.77 seconds (+1.4 m/s) in heat one.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Keliza Smith ran an outdoor 200m PR of 23.17 seconds.

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