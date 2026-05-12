Week 14 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team remains at No. 18 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU, which will host the 2026 Baton Rouge Regional and the No. 16 national seed, will make its 27th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament in 20 consecutive seasons, will host a regional for the 17th time, and have hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons.

LSU welcomes No. 11/14 Virginia Tech as the regional’s No. 2 seed, South Alabama as the No. 3 seed, and Akron as the No. 4 seed.

The Tigers will take on Akron at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 15, with the game streamed on ESPN+.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.