Ariel Posen Signs With LSU, Gymnastics Adds Second Transfer To 2027 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics program and Head Coach Jay Clark announced the addition of their second transfer this summer in Ariel Posen on Tuesday, who will join the Tigers’ 2027 roster.

Posen will head to Baton Rouge for her final season of eligibility after spending the majority of her career at the University of Georgia. A native of Manalapan, New Jersey, Posen will add depth to the beam and bars lineups for the Tigers as the squad continues to reload their roster for next season.

“I chose LSU for my comeback to gymnastics because the entire program combines an unbelievable team culture with strong coaching, state-of-the-art facilities and a campus environment that inspired me as soon as I walked on to it,” said Posen.

Posen was a part of one of the nation’s premier programs during her time at Georgia, gaining experience on the biggest stages in collegiate gymnastics. She medically retired in 2023 and is looking to make her return to the competition floor with the Tigers.

Prior to college, Posen was a five-star recruit on College Gym News, a 10-time State Champion, an eight-time Regional Champion and a Junior Olympic Floor Champion who trained at Arena Gymnastics.

The Tigers recently wrapped up another successful postseason run in 2026, finishing as NCAA national runner-ups. Posen becomes the second of three transfer additions set to join LSU ahead of next season.

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