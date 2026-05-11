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Gallery: Softball vs Auburn

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Gallery: Softball vs Auburn

Game 1

Char Lorenz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ashlin Mowery, Rylie Johnson, Kylee Edwards, Lauryn Soeken, Cece Cellura, Char Lorenz, Cali Deal, Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, Ci’Ella Pickett | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards, Jalia Lassiter, Ashlin Mowery, Rylie Johnson, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Kylee Edwards, Jalia Lassiter, Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Payton Prichard
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Jalia Lassiter, Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Payton Prichard

Game 2

Avery Hodge, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge, Maddox McKee, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli, Zach Jermain, Taylor Pleasants, Beth Torina, Bryce Neal, Sandra Moton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge, Zach Jermain, Taylor Pleasants, Beth Torina, Bryce Neal, Sandra Moton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter, Zach Jermain, Taylor Pleasants, Beth Torina, Bryce Neal, Sandra Moton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Beth Torina, Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron, Zach Jermain, Taylor Pleasants, Beth Torina, Bryce Neal, Sandra Moton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli, Avery Hodge, Jalia Lassiter, Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge, Jada Phillips | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter, Lauryn Soeken | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jada Phillips, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz, Tori Edwards, Rylie Johnson, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens

Game 3

Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz, Tori Edwards, Avery Hodge, Maddox McKee, Rylie Johnson, Jadyn Laneaux, Lauryn Soeken, Cali Deal | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jada Phillips, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Milton Ourso
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Milton Ourso

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