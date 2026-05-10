LSU Secures No. 16 National Seed, Hosts Baton Rouge Regional in 2026 NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The LSU softball team will make its 27th NCAA Tournament appearance and host the Baton Rouge Regional May 15-17 as the No. 16 overall seed.

The 2026 Baton Rouge Regional features Virginia Tech as the No. 2 seed, Sun Belt Conference Tournament Champions South Alabama as the No. 3 seed, and Mid-American Conference Champions Akron as the fourth seed. The Tigers will take on Akron at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 15.

Dating back to the 2015 season, LSU will host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the 10th time over the last 11 years, excluding 2020, which had no tournament due to COVID-19. It will be the 17th time LSU has hosted a regional. LSU holds a 66-33 record in the NCAA Tournament Regional round.

The Tigers received a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th consecutive season and have a record of 88-60 in the Big Dance with six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017). Head Coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times, including three consecutive seasons, 2015-2017.

LSU enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a 37-17 overall record and has won nine of its last 12 games.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, on Instagram and X.