LSU Basketball Announces Staff Additions

Baton Rouge native Nick Flory returns to home to serve as the Director of Basketball Operations, a position Flory has held for the previous three seasons under Coach Will Wade.

Flory served in that position at NC State in 2025-26 after two seasons at McNeese. Flory was part of a historic two-year run in Lake Charles, amassing a 58-11 overall record, winning two Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles.

“The Director of Operations position is an important job because of all the logistics and planning for a college basketball season,” said Coach Wade. “Nick Flory has handled this position with success in our last three seasons at McNeese and NC State. We are happy to have him continue that role at his alma mater, LSU.”

Prior to rejoining Wade at McNeese, he spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, where the team won the GEICO High School National Championship with a record of 26-1 under the leadership of former LSU assistant coach and present McNeese coach Bill Armstrong.

A graduate of LSU, Flory was a student manager for coach Wade at LSU from 2018-20 and was a part of the 2019 SEC regular-season championship team where he worked closely with the team’s video coordinator.

From 2020-22 he was a graduate assistant under Wade at LSU, moving into assisting coach Vernon Hamilton with player development.

In the summer of 2022, he worked for NBA skills trainer Phil Beckner who trains numerous NBA players including Damian Lillard.

Flory played high school basketball at University High on the LSU campus, as the team won three Louisiana high school championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He is the son of former LSU head volleyball coach Fran Flory.