LSU Basketball Announces Staff Additions

LSU graduate Brady Jones joins the men’s basketball staff as Director of Scouting and Video after spending the 2025-26 season as Video Coordinator at NC State under Coach Wade.
In his role at LSU, Jones will oversee all scouting and video operations for the men’s basketball program, including opponent breakdowns, film preparation, and analytical support for the coaching staff. He will assist in the coordination of practice and game film while helping streamline day-to-day basketball operations through advanced scouting and technology integration.
Jones previously worked on Coach Wade’s staff at McNeese State for two seasons where he served as Video and Analytics Coordinator. During his time with the Cowboys, he helped support scouting preparation, video coordination and player development efforts as the program emerged as one of the top mid major teams in the country, winning two Southland Conference titles and making two NCAA Tournament appearances.
“Brady Jones will serve us well in scouting and video, two important elements of the program.” Coach Wade said. “Putting clips together on future opponents or individual reels of our players in games and practices provide opportunities for improvement in all phases of the game.”
He spent the 2022-23 season as a graduate assistant coach at TCU where the Horned Frogs finished with a 22-13 record and played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He helped coach All-Big 12 Conference selections Damion Baugh and Mike Miles Jr.
Jones served as a student manager for the LSU Tigers under Coach Will Wade and was part of the Tigers team that won the SEC regular season championship in 2019 with a 28-7 overall record and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
During his time with LSU he worked with notable NBA players such as Tari Eason, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Naz Reid, Darius Days, Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Tremont Waters.
In the offseason, Jones spends time working with USA Basketball.
A native of Plainfield, Illinois, Jones is a 2022 graduate of LSU in Sport Administration and a double-minor in Business and Health Sciences.