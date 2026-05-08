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Men's Basketball

LSU Basketball Announces Staff Additions

by Kent Lowe
2026-27 Staff +0
LSU Basketball Announces Staff Additions

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade on Friday announced five new members of the LSU staff for the 2026-27 season.

Coach Wade announced that Nick Flory would serve as Director of Operations, while Brady Jones would be the Director of Scouting and Video. Isaac Stansbury will serve as Director of Analytics and Scouting with Allison Wade joining the program as Associate Director of Performance Nutrition. Also returning to LSU as the men’s basketball trainer is Shawn Eddy.

Nick Flory

Baton Rouge native Nick Flory returns to home to serve as the Director of Basketball Operations, a position Flory has held for the previous three seasons under Coach Will Wade.

Flory served in that position at NC State in 2025-26 after two seasons at McNeese. Flory was part of a historic two-year run in Lake Charles, amassing a 58-11 overall record, winning two Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles.

“The Director of Operations position is an important job because of all the logistics and planning for a college basketball season,” said Coach Wade. “Nick Flory has handled this position with success in our last three seasons at McNeese and NC State. We are happy to have him continue that role at his alma mater, LSU.”

Prior to rejoining Wade at McNeese, he spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, where the team won the GEICO High School National Championship with a record of 26-1 under the leadership of former LSU assistant coach and present McNeese coach Bill Armstrong.

A graduate of LSU, Flory was a student manager for coach Wade at LSU from 2018-20 and was a part of the 2019 SEC regular-season championship team where he worked closely with the team’s video coordinator.

From 2020-22 he was a graduate assistant under Wade at LSU, moving into assisting coach Vernon Hamilton with player development.

In the summer of 2022, he worked for NBA skills trainer Phil Beckner who trains numerous NBA players including Damian Lillard.

Flory played high school basketball at University High on the LSU campus, as the team won three Louisiana high school championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He is the son of former LSU head volleyball coach Fran Flory.

Brady Jones

LSU graduate Brady Jones joins the men’s basketball staff as Director of Scouting and Video after spending the 2025-26 season as Video Coordinator at NC State under Coach Wade.

In his role at LSU, Jones will oversee all scouting and video operations for the men’s basketball program, including opponent breakdowns, film preparation, and analytical support for the coaching staff. He will assist in the coordination of practice and game film while helping streamline day-to-day basketball operations through advanced scouting and technology integration.

Jones previously worked on Coach Wade’s staff at McNeese State for two seasons where he served as Video and Analytics Coordinator. During his time with the Cowboys, he helped support scouting preparation, video coordination and player development efforts as the program emerged as one of the top mid major teams in the country, winning two Southland Conference titles and making two NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Brady Jones will serve us well in scouting and video, two important elements of the program.” Coach Wade said. “Putting clips together on future opponents or individual reels of our players in games and practices provide opportunities for improvement in all phases of the game.”

He spent the 2022-23 season as a graduate assistant coach at TCU where the Horned Frogs finished with a 22-13 record and played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He helped coach All-Big 12 Conference selections Damion Baugh and Mike Miles Jr.

Jones served as a student manager for the LSU Tigers under Coach Will Wade and was part of the Tigers team that won the SEC regular season championship in 2019 with a 28-7 overall record and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

During his time with LSU he worked with notable NBA players such as Tari Eason, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Naz Reid, Darius Days, Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Tremont Waters.

In the offseason, Jones spends time working with USA Basketball.

A native of Plainfield, Illinois, Jones is a 2022 graduate of LSU in Sport Administration and a double-minor in Business and Health Sciences.

Isaac Stansbury

Isaac Stansbury has rejoined head coach Will Wade’s staff in Baton Rouge as Director of Analytics and Scouting for the 2026-27 season. Stansbury arrives in Baton Rouge from NC State where he served in an analytics role under Wade during the 2025-26 season.

Prior to his time at NC State, Stansbury was a graduate assistant at McNeese State for the 2024-25 season after coming off his playing career at Mississippi State.

“Isaac Stansbury has been a part of college basketball his entire life from watching as a child his father coach, to playing for Mississippi State, and for the last three seasons, working with our programs. As LSU fans already are aware, I believe strongly in analytics and Isaac will be a big help for us in that regard.”

As a player, Stansbury spent five seasons at Mississippi State (2019-2024). During his playing career, Stansbury was coached under Ben Howland and Chris Jans. In his last two seasons, Mississippi State made two consecutive NCAA Tournament trips for the first time since Rick Stansbury, his father, was the coach for the 2008 and 2009 tournaments.

Isaac Stansbury, who played in 24 games off the bench for Mississippi State, capped his career with final season appearances versus LSU at the SEC Tournament and Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament.

In his time as a student-athlete, Stansbury was selected to represent Mississippi State on the SEC Leadership Council as a senior and was a member of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) for four seasons. He was selected twice to the SEC Community Service Team.

As a freshman, he was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. In addition, Stansbury was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times from 2020-24.

Stansbury graduated from Mississippi State with a petroleum engineering degree in May 2023 and a master of business administration.

Allison Wade

Allison Wade, MS, RDN, LDN, CSSD joins the LSU Athletics Department as a sports dietitian with extensive experience supporting athletes at every level from high school to the professional ranks.

At LSU she will be working as part of Coach Will Wade’s staff as well with the nationally-ranked men’s and women’s golf teams.

She came to LSU from NC State, where she served as the Director of Olympic Sports Nutrition where she led performance nutrition initiatives and worked closely with the men’s basketball program to optimize fueling strategies, recovery and overall athlete heath.

Wade was involved with anything that involves feeding the team, vitamin and mineral supplementation, body composition, pregame meals, feeding the team during games and practices, postgame meals and assisting with fueling and hydration testing with players.

“Allison Wade made a difference for us at NC State and she will make a difference for us here at LSU. She is the best in her profession I have worked with in my coaching career,” said Coach Wade. “Her knowledge of fueling and hydrating our players is another important factor in making LSU Basketball successful.”

Prior to her time at NC State, Wade worked in private practice, providing individualized and team nutrition coaching to athletes across a wide range of sports and competitive levels. This helped her develop a practical, performance-focused approach tailored to each athlete’s unique needs.

Allison began her career volunteering with the University of Pittsburgh’s sports nutrition program, where she gained hands-on experience supporting collegiate athletes. She earned a Master’s degree in Nutrition from the University of Pittsburgh.

With a strong foundation in both team-based and individualized nutrition strategies, Allison is passionate about helping athletes maximize performance through evidence-based nutrition.

The Pittsburgh native graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2009.

Shawn Eddy

Shawn Eddy returns to LSU as men’s basketball trainer for the 2026-27 season after one year as athletic trainer for Coach Will Wade at NC State.

Eddy will be in his 20th season working for the men’s basketball program at LSU in which he provides comprehensive medical care for the players.

“One of the nice things about returning to LSU was being able to bring Shawn Eddy back for his 20th season with LSU Basketball,” said Coach Wade. “He was a big assist to us last year at NC State and his knowledge of working for the health and success of the athletes will pay dividends for us moving forward.”

Prior to his time with the men’s basketball program, he served nine years as the head baseball athletic trainer at Alex Box Stadium for the LSU Basketball Tigers.

This will be Eddy’s 30th season at LSU, arriving in July 1996 from Vanderbilt where he worked as a graduate assistant athletic trainer for two years. He was promoted to senior associate athletic trainer in 2005 and has overseen athletic training activities for the Tiger Girls dance program.

He also in his previous time at LSU has supervised the Dr. Martin J. Broussard Center for Athletic Training, LSU’s state-of-the-art training facility attached to Tiger Stadium that serves all sports.

Eddy earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology in 1994 from the West Virginia University School of Medicine. He also earned a Master’s degree from Vanderbilt in health promotion and education. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and Collegiate Athletic Trainers Society.

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