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Gallery: Baseball vs Tulane

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Gallery: Baseball vs Tulane
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Zion Theophilus | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Steven Milam | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
John Pearson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mason Braun | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ethan Plog | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Zion Theophilus | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Steven Milam | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Santiago Garcia, William Patrick, Zach Yorke | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Santiago Garcia | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Daniel Harden, Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Steven Milam | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Danny Lachenmeyer | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Mason Braun | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Mason Braun | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Mason Braun | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Steven Milam | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Steven Milam | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Mason Braun | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Mason Braun | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Derek Curiel, Jack Ruckert, John Pearson | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Steven Milam | Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Gabi Roller

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LSU leads Tulane, 176-133-3, in a series that began with the first intercollegiate athletics event in LSU history, a 10-8 victory for the Tiger baseball squad over Tulane in 1893.