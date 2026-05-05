vs. No. 17/13 Georgia

No. 17/13 Georgia enters the tournament with confidence after closing the regular season with a 2-1 series win over Florida, taking the final two games of the series. The Bulldogs rank third in the SEC with a .354 batting average and 484 hits. UGA has a 3.37 ERA with eight shutouts and 279 strikeouts in 324.1 innings, allowing a .262 opposing batting average.

UGA has eight players batting .300 or better in its lineup (minimum 40 games played), including three batting over .400. Sarah Gordon leads the Bulldogs with a .411 average and has 62 hits, including 16 doubles and 10 homers, 47 runs, and 39 RBI. Gabi Novickas is right behind her with a .410 average with 41 hits, and has 24 runs and 25 RBI, while Jaydyn Goodwin (.405) leads the team with 68 hits, and adds 47 runs and 38 RBI.

Randi Roelling has logged 125.2 innings, where she has recorded three shutouts, 120 strikeouts, and is 16-9 in the circle. Addisen Fisher (10-5) has a staff-low 2.84 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 81.1 innings pitched.