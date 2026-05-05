BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighth-seeded LSU (37-16) will take on No. 9 seed Georgia (36-17) in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 6, at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Wednesday’s game will air on SEC Network, with Beth Mowins and Michele Smith calling the game, and Holly reporting. Fans can also listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates with Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, including on Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, streaming at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile App.

LSU leads Georgia 47-28 in the all-time series, holds a 6-3 advantage in neutral site games, and is 5-3 when facing off in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers have won 17 of the last 21 games against the Bulldogs; however, UGA has won the last two meetings in the SEC Tournament. The last SEC Tournament bout between the two clubs was in 2013 at John Cropp Stadium.

No. 18 LSU enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak, where they have outscored their opponents 51-2 and logged three shutouts during that stretch. In the batter’s box, the Tigers have a .289 average behind 396 hits, including 53 home runs, have scored 321 runs, and 282 RBI. LSU has drawn 252 walks, ranking No. 5 in Division I softball. In the circle, the pitching staff has a 2.68 ERA with 10 shutouts, 258 strikeouts, and has allowed a .231 opposing batting average over 349.2 frames.

Jalia Lassiter paces the team with a .361 batting average, 60 hits, and 58 runs. The senior outfielder is on a career-best 22-game reach streak and 12-game hitting streak and has a three-game streak of multi-hit games, including a career-high four hits in the final SEC series of the season (Auburn, May 2).

Kylee Edwards continues to stay hot at the plate with a .350 average on 55 hits, including 10 homers, and 39 runs on the year. Sierra Daniel rounds out the club’s .300 hitters with a .342 average on 54 hits, 40 runs, 28 RBI, and has drawn 32 walks.

Alix Franklin (.295) has led the SEC all season in triples with six three-baggers on the year and has five home runs after hitting two in the SEC series against Auburn, highlighted by her first career grand slam. Franklin, who is also on a 22-game reach streak, has 43 hits, 29 runs, and 36 RBI. Tori Edwards (.291) leads the team with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, and 44 walks. T. Edwards has found a rhythm late in the season, logging nine hits in the last 10 games, and has 41 total hits this season.

Jayden Heavener leads the staff with a 12-7 record. Heavener has pitched 14 complete games and has four shutouts, including a no-hitter, and two saves. In 123.0 innings, the left-hander has 104 strikeouts and has held opposing batters to a .215 clip.

Paytn Monticelli (8-3) has had the hot hand in the circle for the Tigers. In her last five appearances as the pitcher of record, Monticelli is 5-0 with a 0.33 ERA over 21.0 innings. During the stretch, she has one complete game shutout, 16 strikeouts, gave up one earned run, five walks, and a .171 opposing batting average. In 66.0 innings, the senior has a 2.44 ERA and 60 punchouts.

Cece Cellura is 8-5 in the circle, with 45 strikeouts, and has a 3.35 ERA over 92.0 innings. Cellura has allowed 16 walks all season, the fewest walks by an SEC pitcher with a minimum of 90.0 innings.

A win on Wednesday will set up a rematch of the 2025 SEC Tournament Quarterfinal round against top-seeded Oklahoma. LSU and OU had a three-game series earlier in the season that the Sooners won, 2-1.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.