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Game 1

Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Alex Diaz
Patrick Downs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Harden | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mason Braun | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steve DeBosier, Ethan Clauss | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Elizabeth Burris | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Deven Sheerin, Blaine Nicholson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 2

| Photo by: Hunter Haas
William Patrick | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Mason Braun | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Hunter Haas
William Patrick, Jack Ruckert, Mason Braun, Derek Curiel, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Seth Dardar | Photo by: Hunter Haas
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Manny Menezes | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Skip Bertman | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marcos Paz, Zion Theophilus | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mason Braun | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Coogan, Patrick Coogan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 3

Daniel Harden | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Steven Milam | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Santiago Garcia | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Mason Braun | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Cade Arrambide, Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Joey Hooker | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jack Ruckert | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mason Braun | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mason Braun, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mason Braun, William Patrick, Jack Ruckert, Derek Curiel, Steven Milam, Seth Dardar, Daniel Harden | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

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