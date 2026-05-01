Track & Field Hosting Senior-Day Meet LSU Invitational On Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is home for the regular-season finale LSU Invitational meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday. The meet will also be senior day with all student-athletes being recognized at 3:30 p.m. during the women’s steeplechase.

The Tigers will have 57 entries this weekend at LSU Invitational. They will begin their action on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

The 16 seniors set to be honored on Saturday are Adeyah Brewster, Kuda Chadenga, Ella Chesnut, Callie Hardy, Jaden James, Shakeem McKay, Salieci Myles, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Jevan Parara, Gregory Prince, Jackson Rimes, Matthew Sophia, Jahiem Stern, Svenya Stoyanoff, Mats Swanson, and Myles Thomas.

Teams Competing at LSU Invitational

Arkansas, Florida State, Louisiana Lafayette, LSU, McNeese State, New Orleans, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tulane

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s Discus Throw – 1:15 p.m. CT

The No. 1 discus squad in the country is taking on the event again this weekend with Jillian Scully and Ambria Langley set to line it up. Scully had an incredible throw of 57.25 meters two meets ago and is looking to close in on her two teammates above her in the national rankings in Princesse Hyman and Leah Acosta. Langley is the lone of the four outside of the SEC top 6, sitting at No. 12 with a throw of 54.82 meters.

Men’s 400 Meter – 1:20 p.m. CT

Freshman Malachi Austin comes into this meet as the No. 7 400-meter runner in the SEC with his PR of 45.37 seconds. In this race will be his teammates Jeremiah Alkwer and Shakeem McKay who both sit just above the 46-second barrier at 46.01 seconds and 46.09 seconds respectively. Both heats are loaded with competition and are priming the Tigers to all run great times weather permitting.

Women’s 100 Meter – 1:30 p.m. CT

Possibly the most loaded heat of the season in any event is set for the women’s 100 meter on Saturday. Shawnti Jackson, Tima Godbless, and Athaleyha Hinckson are set to go alongside Tiger-Olympian training members Thelma Davies, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Caisja Chandler. Jackson makes the return to the event for the first time with the Tigers, holding an all-time PR of 10.89 seconds that is the No. 4 fastest U20 time ever. Godbless has been gearing into form every week and looking to get close to her PR of 10.91 seconds.

Men’s Javelin Throw – 2:30 p.m. CT

Sitting at No. 2 in LSU history, junior Jack Larriviere is sitting on the brink of an LSU record and the 80-meter mark. Larriviere will be joined by sophomore Paul Catalanatto, who has also been making way in his pet event. Both Tigers will look to score for LSU at the SEC Championships and possibly make a postseason run into Eugene.

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay – 3:15 p.m. CT

The No. 2 school in the national rankings for the men’s 4×400-meter relay is the LSU Tigers. This week a new team of Amal Glasgow, Malachi Austin, Grant Buckmiller and Jeremiah Walker are set to take on the event. Austin will be the new edition to the team, while McKay gets a break from the event this week.

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