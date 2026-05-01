Softball to Play Doubleheader Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, Friday’s game between No. 20/19 LSU and Auburn has been moved to 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 2, at Tiger Park.

Saturday will now be a doubleheader, with the series finale still scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The first game of the day will be streamed on SEC Network+, and the final game will air on SEC Network.

LSU defeated Auburn in the series opener, 3-0, on Thursday night behind a complete game shutout by Paytn Monticelli. It was LSU’s ninth shutout of the season, and its first seven-inning shutout against an SEC opponent since 2024.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.