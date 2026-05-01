LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Softball to Play Doubleheader Saturday

Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, Friday’s game between No. 20/19 LSU and Auburn has been moved to 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 2, at Tiger Park.

+0
Softball to Play Doubleheader Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, Friday’s game between No. 20/19 LSU and Auburn has been moved to 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 2, at Tiger Park.

Saturday will now be a doubleheader, with the series finale still scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The first game of the day will be streamed on SEC Network+, and the final game will air on SEC Network.

LSU defeated Auburn in the series opener, 3-0, on Thursday night behind a complete game shutout by Paytn Monticelli. It was LSU’s ninth shutout of the season, and its first seven-inning shutout against an SEC opponent since 2024.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

Monticelli, LSU Blanks Auburn in Series Opener, 3-0

Monticelli, LSU Blanks Auburn in Series Opener, 3-0

Paytn Monticelli records her second career complete game shutout behind a season-high nine strikeouts.
Thursday’s Softball Game at Tiger Park in Weather Delay

Thursday’s Softball Game at Tiger Park in Weather Delay

An updated first pitch time will be announced as soon as it becomes available.
No. 20 LSU Hosts Auburn in SEC Series Finale

No. 20 LSU Hosts Auburn in SEC Series Finale

LSU leads Auburn in the all-time series 53-26 and leads 26-10 in games played at Tiger Park.