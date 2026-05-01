LSU Golfer Ryleigh Knaub Named To All-SEC Freshman Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Ryleigh Knaub was named to the All-SEC Freshman team announced by the league office on Friday.

Knaub, from Debary, Florida, will be one of the players helping lead the Tigers into NCAA Regional Golf play starting May 11 in Waco, Texas as LSU tries to extend its school record with its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship tournament.

Knaub led the team in stroke average at 72.14 for 21 rounds this season with 13 rounds of par or under and two top five finishes.

Knaub was fourth in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at 3-under par 210 (70-70-70) and T3 in the ILM Invitational at 9-under 207 (69-69-69).

For her first season, Knaub is presently No. 93 in the NCAA Scoreboard national rankings.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Paula Francisco, Florida (SEC Championship Medalist)

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M

Cindy Hsu, Texas

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Lauren Kim, Texas

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Madison Messimer, Tennessee

Megan Propeck, Florida

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Anna Davis, Auburn

Siuue Wu, Florida

Vairana Heck, South Carolina

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

Abbey Schutte, Arkansas

Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas

Savannah Barber, Oklahoma

Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt

Cathryn Brown, Kentucky

Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee

Mary Miller, Ole Miss

COACH OF THE YEAR

Emily Glaser, Florida

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Madison Messimer, Tennessee

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Megan Propeck, Florida

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Ryleigh Knaub, LSU

Madison Messimer, Tennessee

Charlotte Cantonis, Auburn

Brynn Kort, Texas A&M

Ebba Liljeberg, Missouri

Trinity Beth, Georgia

Katelyn Huber, Florida

Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas