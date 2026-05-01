LSU Golfer Ryleigh Knaub Named To All-SEC Freshman Team
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Ryleigh Knaub was named to the All-SEC Freshman team announced by the league office on Friday.
Knaub, from Debary, Florida, will be one of the players helping lead the Tigers into NCAA Regional Golf play starting May 11 in Waco, Texas as LSU tries to extend its school record with its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship tournament.
Knaub led the team in stroke average at 72.14 for 21 rounds this season with 13 rounds of par or under and two top five finishes.
Knaub was fourth in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at 3-under par 210 (70-70-70) and T3 in the ILM Invitational at 9-under 207 (69-69-69).
For her first season, Knaub is presently No. 93 in the NCAA Scoreboard national rankings.
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Paula Francisco, Florida (SEC Championship Medalist)
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M
Cindy Hsu, Texas
Avery Weed, Mississippi State
Lauren Kim, Texas
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M
Madison Messimer, Tennessee
Megan Propeck, Florida
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Anna Davis, Auburn
Siuue Wu, Florida
Vairana Heck, South Carolina
Eila Galitsky, South Carolina
Abbey Schutte, Arkansas
Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas
Savannah Barber, Oklahoma
Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt
Cathryn Brown, Kentucky
Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee
Mary Miller, Ole Miss
COACH OF THE YEAR
Emily Glaser, Florida
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Madison Messimer, Tennessee
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Megan Propeck, Florida
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Ryleigh Knaub, LSU
Madison Messimer, Tennessee
Charlotte Cantonis, Auburn
Brynn Kort, Texas A&M
Ebba Liljeberg, Missouri
Trinity Beth, Georgia
Katelyn Huber, Florida
Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas