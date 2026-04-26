LSU Falls to Mississippi State, 13-8, in Series Finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Third baseman Ace Reese homered and collected four RBI Sunday to lead Mississippi State to a 13-8 win over LSU at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State improved to 34-10 overall, 13-8 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 24-21 overall and 6-15 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU freshmen Mason Braun and Omar Serna Jr. combined for six hits, three RBI and four runs scored Sunday to highlight LSU’s effort.

“They are two of our best hitters right now,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “That is a positive, a silver lining, and I like the make-up of the people that they are and what they are going to mean to our program going forward. We can build off of the experience they’re gaining now.”

Reliever Peyton Fowler (1-0) received credit for the win by recording the final out of the top of the sixth inning with LSU holding an 8-5 lead. Mississippi State scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a lead it would not relinquish.

LSU reliever Deven Sheerin (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits without recording an out.

LSU struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, as catcher Cade Arrambide launched a three-run homer, his 13th dinger of the year and his second of the series.

Mississippi State tied the game in the bottom of the second inning when Reese launched a three-run homer, his 15th dinger of the season and third of the series.

The Tigers regained the lead in the third when shortstop Steven Milam unloaded a two-run blast, his seventh homer of the season.

The Bulldogs tied the contest again with two runs in the fifth as designated hitter Noah Sullivan lined an run-scoring double and rightfielder Jacob Parker contributed an RBI groundout.

LSU responded with three runs in the top of the sixth when Braun smashed a run-scoring triple, and Serna Jr. smashed a two-run homer, his sixth dinger of the year and third of the series.

Mississippi State grabbed a 9-8 lead with four runs in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs capitalized on an LSU error and Reese’s RBI double highlighted the uprising.

The Bulldogs added two runs in the seventh, as Sullivan delivered an run-scoring double and first baseman Blake Bevis produced an RBI single.

MSU scored two more in the eighth when centerfielder Aiden Teel hit a solo homer and second baseman Gehrig Frei lined an RBI double.