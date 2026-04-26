LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Mississippi State

+0
Gallery: Softball vs Mississippi State

Game 1

Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli, Lauryn Soeken, Cali Deal, Cece Cellura, Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Jada Phillips, Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Mac Brod

Game 2

Jalia Lassiter, Avery Hodge, Maci Bergeron, Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod

Game 3

Gradie Appling, Kylee Edwards, Avery Hodge, Ci’Ella Pickett, Ally Hutchins, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
| Photo by: Mac Brod
Rylie Johnson, Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, Ally Hutchins, Ci’Ella Pickett, Gradie Appling, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
| Photo by: Mac Brod
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod

Related Stories

LSU Welcomes McNeese for Final Midweek Game of the Season

LSU Welcomes McNeese for Final Midweek Game of the Season

LSU leads McNeese 57-13 in the all-time series and has a 34-6 mark playing at Tiger Park.
LSU Takes Game Three at Mississippi State, 5-3

LSU Takes Game Three at Mississippi State, 5-3

Tori Edwards' go-ahead homer in the sixth inning propels LSU over Mississippi State in the series finale.
Mississippi State Clinches Series, Defeats LSU, 5-2

Mississippi State Clinches Series, Defeats LSU, 5-2

The series finale between LSU and Mississippi State will be at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.