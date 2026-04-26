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April 26, 2026 - 11:23 PM
Gallery: Softball vs Mississippi State
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Game 1
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli, Lauryn Soeken, Cali Deal, Cece Cellura, Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Jada Phillips, Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Mac Brod
Game 2
Jalia Lassiter, Avery Hodge, Maci Bergeron, Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Mac Brod
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Game 3
Gradie Appling, Kylee Edwards, Avery Hodge, Ci’Ella Pickett, Ally Hutchins, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
| Photo by: Mac Brod
Rylie Johnson, Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, Ally Hutchins, Ci’Ella Pickett, Gradie Appling, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
| Photo by: Mac Brod
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
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