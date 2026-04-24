Track & Field Hosting Annual LSU Alumni Gold Meet and Crawfish Boil

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is home for the illustrious LSU Alumni Gold meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday. The annual crawfish boil will follow after the meet by the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers will have 45 entries this weekend at LSU Alumni Gold. They will begin their action on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. CT with the men’s discus throw.

Teams Competing at LSU Alumni Gold

Alcorn State, Dillard, Hinds CC, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, LSU, McNeese State, Memphis, North Carolina A&T, Nevada, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, SE Louisiana, Southern, Tulane, UAB, ULM, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay – 12:30 p.m. CT

A new LSU women’s 4×100 is set to take the track on Saturday with the lineup of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam and Shawnti Jackson. The Tigers’ current season best sits at 43.06 seconds, which ranks No. 8 in the NCAA this season. Adding Jackson to the lineup, LSU is hoping to finally go sub-43 seconds and close the gap on the top teams in the nation.

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles – 1:10 p.m. CT

The Tiger hurdlers have been on a tear as of late and that’s thanks to the duo of Adeyah Brewster and Salieci Myles. Entering this season neither Tiger had gone sub-13 seconds legally and both have already surpassed those goals. Myles and Brewster rank No. 4 in the nation with season-best times of 12.92 seconds. The current national lead sits at 12.75 seconds.

Women’s Discus Throw – 1:15 p.m. CT

The LSU women’s discus group has two in the NCAA top 10 and three in the SEC top 10 for the 2026 season. Sophomore Princesse Hyman and freshman Jillian Scully lead the group of four Tigers keeping on Saturday with distances of 59.90 meters (196-6) and 57.25m (187-10) respectively. The group will be competing to see who can be the first Tiger ever to elapse the 60-meter mark.

Women’s 100 Meter – 1:55 p.m. CT

Rearing into form, junior Tima Godbless is making an appearance in a loaded heat one of the women’s 100 meter. Godbless just locked a new SB of 11.13 seconds at the Tom Jones Invitational and locking in on the 11-second barrier that she has beaten before.

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