Mansoor Delane Selected No. 6 Overall in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH – Unanimous All-America cornerback Mansoor Delane was selected No. 6 in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night in the Steel City.

Delane, who transferred to play for the Tigers from Virginia Tech in January 2025, became the 54th first round NFL Draft pick for the Tigers and ninth defensive back selected in the opening round.

Coached by secondary coach Corey Raymond in his only year in Baton Rouge, Delane became the fourth defensive back tutored by the former LSU player.

With Delane going No. 6 overall, it marked the third-highest defensive back selected in LSU history. He was also the highest pick by any team in the Southeastern Conference. LSU has now produced the top pick from the League in three-straight years with Will Campbell going No. 5 overall to the New England Patriots and Jayden Daniels going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Following three seasons at Virginia Tech, Delane played his final season at LSU and completed one of the most consistent seasons at the position on the way to unanimous All-America honors at cornerback. He started in 11 games and recorded 45 tackles, 13 passes defended, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. A lock-down corner in every sense, the first-team All-SEC selection didn’t allow a passing touchdown and opponents had a 37.1 percent completion percentage on passes thrown in his direction.

The NFL Draft continues Friday night in Pittsburgh with the second and third rounds. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.