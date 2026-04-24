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Gallery: Mansoor Delane 2026 NFL Draft

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Gallery: Mansoor Delane 2026 NFL Draft
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane, Roger Goodell | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane, Roger Goodell | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane, Marc St. Felix, Blake Baker, Corey Raymond | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane, Ty Simpson | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mansoor Delane | Photo by: Ella Hall

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