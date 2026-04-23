Volleyball Releases 2026 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team’s 2026 schedule has been released by Head Coach Tonya Johnson.

The Tigers’ 24-match schedule will feature 11 matches played at the Maravich Center (PMAC) and eight against 2025 NCAA Tournament participants, including Texas A&M and Kentucky, who played in the National Championship match.

All match times and a television schedule will be announced later.

After an exhibition match against UL Lafayette on Aug. 22 at the PMAC, LSU will host Wake Forest (Aug. 28) and Incarnate Word (Aug. 29) for its opening weekend in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will then travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the SEC/Big 10 Challenge, where they will play Michigan and Michigan State on Sept. 1-2, respectively, at the Crisler Center.

LSU will host NC State on Sept. 8 for the Showdown at the Net SEC/ACC Challenge and take on Charlotte on Sept. 11 at the PMAC. The Fighting Tigers will conclude their non-conference schedule on the road with a match against Southeastern on Sept. 13, at the University Center in Hammond, La., and wrap up the non-conference slate in Coral Gables, Fla., where they will take on Miami and Tulsa inside the Knight Sports Complex on Sept. 17-18.

Non-conference is now on the clock ⏰ pic.twitter.com/m6xr2Omq9O — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) April 23, 2026

LSU’s 15-match SEC schedule includes seven home matches. The Tigers open their league schedule at home against Alabama on Sept. 23. The other home conference matches for LSU in 2026 consist of Vanderbilt (Sept. 30), Missouri (Oct. 4), South Carolina (Oct. 16), Georgia (Oct. 18), Arkansas (Nov. 4), and Oklahoma (Nov. 8).

LSU’s road schedule will be matches at Mississippi State (Sept. 27), Kentucky (Oct. 9), Tennessee (Oct. 11), Florida (Oct. 23), Auburn (Oct. 25), Ole Miss (Nov. 1), Texas A&M (Nov. 13), and Texas (Nov. 15).

Can’t wait to SEC you! 📆🏐 pic.twitter.com/ZoUjElROWK — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) April 22, 2026

The SEC Volleyball Tournament will be held Nov. 20-24 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

General admission season tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale, and the request list for reserved seating is live.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.