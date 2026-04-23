LSU Hosts Annual CCACSA Student Support Summit

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recently hosted its annual Student Support Summit, which brings together practitioners, scholars, and leaders committed to advancing the academic, personal, and holistic success of today’s student.

The 2026 Student Support Summit theme was Reimagining the Journey: Student Success in the Age of Transformation. The summit explored how shifting educational landscapes, emerging technologies, and evolving student athlete’s needs are reshaping the way we guide, support, and empower learners.

“The summit provided a tremendous opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with student development professionals from across the country, gaining diverse perspectives on the evolving landscape of student success,” said CCACSA Executive Director Walt Holiday. “These conversations reinforced the importance of adapting our approaches as we navigate this period of transformation.”

The Student Support Summit featured two keynote speakers:

WyKeshia Atkins, Chief Partnership Officer at College Bound & President-Elect of the College Reading and Learning Association, served as the opening speaker, offering insight into the evolving role of student support professionals.

“LSU’s Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) Student Support Summit is more than professional development—it’s a national community where knowledge is shared, voices are elevated, and practitioners are reminded that they don’t have to do this work alone,” Atkins said.

Dr. Ron Moses, who is the Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Advancement, Revenue Growth, and Competitive Strategy at Old Dominion University spoke at the midday session. Moses, a Past President of N4A, provided a strategic perspective of the future of student-athlete support.

Nationally, Dr. Moses serves as Vice Chair of the NCAA Committee on Academics and Eligibility and is a former President of the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A), where he has championed academic reform and student-athlete well-being.

A proud U.S. Army and Army National Guard veteran, Dr. Moses brings a mission-driven leadership style rooted in service, accountability, and innovation. He holds degrees from the University of Georgia, Western Kentucky University, Louisiana State University, and Kansas State University.

The summit’s executive planning committee was made up of individuals working in the CCACSA – Dr. Dorothy Kemp, Director of Educational Support Services (Chair), Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director, Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director, Fernanda Guimaraes, Assistant Academic Advisor, and Scarlett Pazzi and Jardyn Washington, Graduate Assistants.

“The work of student support professionals changes lives,” Dr. Kemp said. “The Student Support Summit highlights the dedication, innovation, and care that go into helping students navigate challenges, reach their goals, and realize their potential. Bringing together professionals committed to this mission is a powerful reminder that when we invest in those who support students, we strengthen the future of higher education.”