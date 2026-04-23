LSU Beach Falls To No. 11 (6) GCU In Elimination Match Of MPSF Conference Tournament

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team finished the MPSF conference tournament 2-2 beating (10) San Jose State and (9) Oregon, but eventually fell to No.11 (6) GCU in the elimination match on day two of the tournament.

“It’s not the way we wanted the tournament to end, but I am proud of how our team fought all week,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To come up just short in that last match was tough. This has been a season where we have been improving so much all season long and just ran out of time down the stretch.”

The Sandy Tigs started the morning off with a 3-0 sweep against (9) Oregon. Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason got things started for the Tigers by dominating on Court 2; 21-10 and 21-14, while Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin followed suit on Court 1; 21-11 and 21-17. With LSU only needing one more point to secure the dual, Bella Lagemann and Zayna Meyer won in straight sets on Court 4; 21-17 and 21-18.

Later in the morning, LSU battled it out against the No.11 (6) GCU Lopes, but fell 1-3, eliminating the Tigers from the MPSF conference tournament. Martin and Finlason got things started early for the Tigers on Court 2; 23-21 and 21-15, while Emily Hellmuth and Kate Baker fell in straight sets on Court 5; 19-21 and 17-21. Meyer and Lagemann fell on Court 4 to give GCU their second point; 14-21 and 17-21, while Molly LaBreche and Aubrey O’Gorman fell in close sets on Court 3; 19-21 and 19-21.

LSU 3, ORE 0

Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. AJ Slojkowski/ Gwen Fife (ORE) 21-11, 21-17 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Liz Rossi/ Bella Gamache (ORE) 21-10, 21-14 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) vs. Daley McClellan/ Elsa Snipes (ORE) UNFINISHED Zayna Meyer/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Hanna Bjornson/ Sofia Taylor (ORE) 21-17, 21-18 Kate Baker/ Emily Hellmuth (LSU) vs. Natasha George/ Landree Coats (ORE) UNFINISHED

LSU 1, GCU 3