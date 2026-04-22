The Sandy Tigs Finish 1-1 on Opening Day of MPSF Conference Tournament

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF.—The No. 13 (7) LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-1 on the first day of the MPSF Conference Tournament, beating #10 seeded San Jose State.

The Sandy Tigs will play against #9 seeded Oregon on Wednesday at 11 AM CT.

LSU started out the day with a 3-1 win against (10) San Jose State. Emily Hellmuth and Kate Baker fell in straight sets on Court 5; 19-21 and 16-21, while Aubrey O’Gorman and Molly LaBreche secured the Tigers first point on Court 3; 21-17 and 21-11. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin battled to three sets winning; 21-10, 18-21 and 15-9, while Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin secured the dual on Court 2; 20-22, 21-13 and 15-7.

After a break, the Tigers fell to No.1 (2) UCLA. Sprecher and McGatlin fell first on Court 1; 12-21 and 13-21, while Martin and Finlason also fell on Court 2; 12-21 and 21-23. O’Gorman and LaBreche fell on Court 3 giving the Bruins the clinching point; 19-21 and 11-21.

LSU 3, SJSU 1

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Kaia Fanshier/ Grace Baker (SJSU) 21-10, 18-21, 15-9 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Mia Scheeps/ Isabella Martinez (SJSU) 20-22, 21-13, 15-7 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) def. Rio Thomas/ Randi Reeves (SJSU) 21-17, 21-11 Zayna Meyer/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) vs. 18-21, 21-17, 11-3 UNFINISHED Addison DeMarse/ Olivia Paxton (SJSU) def. Emily Hellmuth/ Kate Baker (LSU) 21-19, 21-16

LSU 0, UCLA 3