Soccer Adds Three Top Prospects from Across the Globe

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer head coach Sian Hudson has announced the signing of three additional international players for the 2026 season. Berglind Hlynsdottir, Marie Pues and Rakel Sigurðardottir have signed on with the Tigers and will join the squad in Baton Rouge ahead of the 2026 season.

The Tigers have added both domestic and international talent to the upcoming fall roster, previously announcing the signage of Ryleigh Albin and Kylee Rocha sign with the Tigers as two of the United States’ top talents at youth level while Hlynsdottir, Pues, and Sigurðardottir sign on as international players. Pues will come to Baton Rouge by way of Belgium while Hlynsdottir and Sigurðardottir sign from Iceland, continuing a strong pipeline of Icelandic talent representing the Purple & Gold in recent years that includes Ida Hermansdottir and Audur Scheving.

“We are really excited to bolster our squad with these five quality additions for 2026,” Hudson said. “They each have special qualities that they will bring to our team this fall and we can’t wait for Tiger Nation to see them wearing the Purple and Gold.”

“With Ida Hermannsdottir’s illustrious career at LSU and what she has accomplished on the world stage since she graduated in December, it is no surprise that more Icelandic players want to come to LSU and develop,” said Hudson.

Berglind Hlynsdóttir – Hafnarfjörður, Iceland – Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar – Forward

A natural goal scorer, Hlynsdottir spent the 2025 season as a member of the prestigious Icelandic club Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar (FH) in Iceland’s highest league of professional play, where she played in 20 matches and picked up five goals and one assist.

She has represented Iceland at an U19 international level, most recently in December of 2025 where she scored two goals in a 5-0 win over Kosovo in the first phase of qualifying of the UEFA Euro U19 tournament.

“Berglind is going to be a great attacking addition for us and can play anywhere across the frontline,” said Hudson. “She brings goalscoring prowess and an instinctive nature inside the box. She comes with a wealth of experience from her time at FH, one of the top Icelandic clubs and from her goals at the international level with Iceland. She has a direct and explosive style that will put any backline under pressure, and her relentless pressing mentality will be a nightmare for opposition defenders”

Marie Pues – Leuven, Belgium – RSC Anderlecht – Goalkeeper

Pues has enjoyed a strong domestic career during her time at RSC Anderlecht, helping her teams capture the Belgian Cup at U16 and U18 levels as well as winning the Belgian Youth League while in goal. On a senior level, Pues has been a part of a senior squad that was a finalist in the Belgian Cup and runnerup in the Belgian Super League. She was a part of Anderlecht’s senior squad in the 2025 UEFA Europa League campaign as the team’s backup goalkeeper.

On an international level, Pues has been a mainstay in each age group for Belgium from U15 to U19 as the starting goalkeeper.

“Everyone on staff is extremely thrilled to have Marie join us from Anderlecht, a top European club in Belgium,” Hudson said. “Marie is a U19 Belgium international and one of the top goalkeeping prospects in Europe. She will add fantastic quality with her feet, is one of the best shot stoppers we’ve seen, and she has a great personality to add. She brings great calmness off the field but a demanding presence on it. Marie will add more quality to a strong and super cohesive goalkeeper group that we have established under Conor’s mentorship. Meeting with her and her family we knew straight away that they would be great for LSU. ”

Rakel Sigurðardóttir – Kópavogur, Iceland – Víkingur Reykjavík – Full Back

Sigurðardottir comes to Baton Rouge after spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Víkingur Reykjavík, competing in their youth team and earning senior appearances in Iceland’s highest professional league as well as Iceland’s League Cup. She made her senior debut in Iceland at only 15 years old with Breiðablik and won the 2023 Rey Cup with Breiðablik U17s, one of the most prestigious youth cups hosted in Iceland that attracts teams from all over the world.

She has been a part of multiple Iceland national team setups. She earned callups for numerous U15 training camps, selected to every U16 team squad while eligible and picking up five caps for the U16s along the way.

“We scour the world for top left footed players to bring balance to our team and Rakel certainly falls into that category,” Hudson said. “Her engine to go box to box, coupled with her technical quality and desire to get forward and join the attack will be exciting for our fans to watch. Her ability to defend in wide spaces, athleticism to get up and down the pitch and her playmaking ability will make her another attacking weapon for the Tigers come fall. We are thrilled she chose Baton Rouge as a new home and we can’t wait to see what she can accomplish with the Tigers.”

Hudson continues to lean into her global recruiting roots, adding three players of elite talent from Iceland and Belgium as LSU strengthens its international footprint ahead of the 2026 season.

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