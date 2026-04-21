Max Mackinnon Named First Team All-Louisiana and Newcomer of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU transfer guard Max Mackinnon earned both first team honors and was named the state’s Newcomer of the Year it was announced on Tuesday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Mackinnon transferred from Portland and the native of Australia played his final college season in 2025-26 for the Tigers.

Mackinnon had a strong season in his one year in Louisiana, which made him eligible for newcomer of the year, playing 31 games with 30 starts. He averaged a team best 15.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.48 assists and averaged 17.0 points in league play with 2.71 assists. In the final five games of the season, he averaged 20.4 points.

Mackinnon had 24 games in double figures with 10 games of 20 or more (eight against SEC teams). He scored a season high (second highest of career) in double overtime win at Ole Miss (2/25) with 34 points on 11-of-24 shooting with four treys and 8-of-10 free throws. He scored 28, making 11 field goals for the third time this season, in the SEC Tournament game with Kentucky (3/11).

Mackinnon made 67 three-pointers (67-of-178, 37.6 percent) topped by six against both Omaha (11/21) and SMU (12/13). Mackinnon, who was invited to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament had eight assists in win at South Carolina (1/31) and seven assists against Texas A&M (3/7) … Highest scoring average of college career (15.7) in 2025-26

He made 93-of-106 free throws (87.7 percent), sixth highest for a single season at LSU, minimum 75 attempts).

2025-26 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year: Larry Johnson, McNeese

Freshman of the Year: Larry Johnson, McNeese

Newcomer of the Year: Max Mackinnon, LSU

Coach of the Year: Bill Armstrong, McNeese

First Team

Larry Johnson, McNeese

Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane

Max Mackinnon, LSU

Tyshawn Archie, McNeese

Coleton Benson, New Orleans

Second Team

DJ Dudley, Louisiana Tech

Kameron Johnson, Loyola

Hayden Brittingham, LSU Shreveport

Garwey Dual, McNeese

Zachary Lee, Loyola