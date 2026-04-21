Beach Set To Play In MPSF Conference Tournament

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. – The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to play in the MPSF Conference Tournament, April 22-24, in Huntington Beach, Calif. The No.7 seeded Sandy Tigs will face No.10 seeded San Jose State in round one of the tournament, April 22 at 12:30 PM CT.

“Couldn’t ask for a better test and opportunity for our conference tournament,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It’s hard to believe we are this deep into the season, but we are in a great place to respond to this challenge. I can’t wait to see how we play in this environment. I have high expectations that we will play our best volleyball of the season this week.”

The 2026 MPSF conference tournament features 17 matches spanning three consecutive days in double-elimination format until the semifinals, at which point it switches to single-elimination for the remainder of the tournament. The MPSF Championship Central Page can be found at https://mpsports.org/tournaments/?id=68.

The Big Ten Network will televise all three matches on Friday, April 24, which includes both semifinals and the championship dual. B1G+ will also live stream all tournament matches (https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/mpsf-beach?couponCode=BEACH) in which all 10 courts plus multi-view options will be available all three days. Television programming on BTN also streams live via the FOX Sports App.

For other live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.