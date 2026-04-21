Beach Ranked No. 13 In Final Regular Season AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 13 in the AVCA week nine poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 109 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the Gulf Front Invitational in Clearwater Beach, Fla., going 3-1 with wins over Mercer, USF and FGCU. The Sandy Tigs are back on road this weekend, April 22-24, at the MPSF Conference Tournament in Huntington Beach, Calif. LSU will face No. 10 seeded San Jose State in round one of the tournament April 22 at 12:30 PM CT.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA 430 27-4 1 2 Stanford 427 34-3 2 3 Texas 388 22-6 4 4 Florida State 362 29-2 5 5 USC 360 26-9 3 6 Cal Poly 344 26-8 6 7 Loyola Marymount 297 26-10 8 8 California 293 22-11 7 9 TCU 274 17-9 9 10 Long Beach State 243 22-10 10 11 Grand Canyon 213 18-13 15 12 Arizona State 186 17-13 11 13 LSU 168 20-14 12 14 Stetson 133 23-9 16 15 South Carolina 120 21-8 17 16 Hawai’i 103 17-12 13 17 North Florida 88 18-13 18 18 Boise State 57 19-13 NR 19 FAU 52 18-14 14 T-20 Arizona 31 22-8 20 T-20 Washington 31 19-12 19

Others receiving votes: UAB (10), Austin Peay State (9), Tulane (1), and FGCU (1)

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: April 28