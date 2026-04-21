Beach Ranked No. 13 In Final Regular Season AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 13 in the AVCA week nine poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 109 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the Gulf Front Invitational in Clearwater Beach, Fla., going 3-1 with wins over Mercer, USF and FGCU. The Sandy Tigs are back on road this weekend, April 22-24, at the MPSF Conference Tournament in Huntington Beach, Calif. LSU will face No. 10 seeded San Jose State in round one of the tournament April 22 at 12:30 PM CT.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA
|430
|27-4
|1
|2
|Stanford
|427
|34-3
|2
|3
|Texas
|388
|22-6
|4
|4
|Florida State
|362
|29-2
|5
|5
|USC
|360
|26-9
|3
|6
|Cal Poly
|344
|26-8
|6
|7
|Loyola Marymount
|297
|26-10
|8
|8
|California
|293
|22-11
|7
|9
|TCU
|274
|17-9
|9
|10
|Long Beach State
|243
|22-10
|10
|11
|Grand Canyon
|213
|18-13
|15
|12
|Arizona State
|186
|17-13
|11
|13
|LSU
|168
|20-14
|12
|14
|Stetson
|133
|23-9
|16
|15
|South Carolina
|120
|21-8
|17
|16
|Hawai’i
|103
|17-12
|13
|17
|North Florida
|88
|18-13
|18
|18
|Boise State
|57
|19-13
|NR
|19
|FAU
|52
|18-14
|14
|T-20
|Arizona
|31
|22-8
|20
|T-20
|Washington
|31
|19-12
|19
Others receiving votes: UAB (10), Austin Peay State (9), Tulane (1), and FGCU (1)
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: April 28