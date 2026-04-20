Cruz Named Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Trey Cruz returns home as the Associate Head Coach for the LSU indoor volleyball program, announced by Head Coach Tonya Johnson.

Cruz will have his second full-time stint at LSU after serving as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2021. Cruz was also the first assistant coach for LSU Beach Volleyball, helping guide the program to consecutive 27-win seasons and top 10 national finishes in 2017-2018.

“It is with great joy that I welcome Trey and his family home,” said Head Coach Tonya Johnson. “His knowledge, passion, and energy for the game will have a tremendous impact on our program. Trey is an outstanding connector who will build meaningful relationships with our student-athletes, staff, and the community. I am excited to begin this journey together and look forward to the positive impact he will make on our program.”

Prior to his return to Baton Rouge, Cruz was the Associate Head Coach and recruiting Coordinator at Rice from 2023 to 2025. With the Owls, Cruz developed 13 American Conference selections and capped his time in Houston by helping Rice claim its first American Conference Regular Season Championship and a berth to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. As the defensive coordinator, Rice finished the 2025 campaign ranking No. 7 in the nation with 17.43 digs per set, and ranked No. 2 in the American with 2.36 blocks per set and a .187 opposing hitting percentage. Rice posted a 58-29 record in Cruz’s three seasons with the program.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity for me and my family to be back home in Baton Rouge,” said Trey Cruz. “LSU is a special place, and I am honored to wear the purple and gold again. Thank you to Tonya, Miriam, and Verge for this opportunity. I am ready to get to work and assist in bringing this program back to the national scene where it belongs.”

During his last trip in Baton Rouge (2018-2021), Cruz developed five All-SEC selections, including Taylor Bannister and Raigen Cianciulli, who are the program’s all-time leaders in kills (1,902) and digs (2,260), respectively.

Cruz has also coached at Tulane (2022) and UL Lafayette (2015-2016).

A Houma, La., native, Cruz earned both bachelor’s (2013) and master’s (2015) degrees from LSU.

Cruz is married to Kristen Nuss Cruz, a 2024 USA Beach Volleyball Olympian and LSU Beach Volleyball’s all-time wins leader with 136 victories.