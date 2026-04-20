April 20 Baseball Report

Overall Record: 23-18

SEC: 6-12

Last Week’s Results

April 14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE (W, 4-2)

April 17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M (L, 4-10)

April 18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M (L, 2-7)

April 19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M (L, 2-5)

This Week’s Schedule

April 21 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 24 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 25 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

April 26 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 18 games, and he is also riding a seven-game hitting streak … Milam batted .385 (5-for-13) last weekend in the Texas A&M series with one double, two homers, two RBI and three runs scored … he batted a combined .412 (7-for-17) in the Tigers’ four games last week versus Northwestern State and Texas A&M with two doubles, two homers, two RBI and three runs scored … Milam has committed just one error all season in 145 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … he is No. 7 in the SEC in at-bats with 160, and he is No. 9 in the league in hit-by-pitch (11).

• Sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin recorded the longest outing of his LSU career on Sunday versus Texas A&M, working 4.1 innings and limiting the Aggies to one run on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts … he threw 61 pitches in the outing, 47 for strikes, a strikes rate of 77 percent … for the entire week in his two appearances versus Northwestern State and Texas A&M, Sheerin pitched 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with no walks, 13 strikeouts and a .143 opponent batting average … Sheerin is 3-0 this season with a team-best 2.84 ERA and three saves … he has recorded 12 walks and 45 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, and he is limiting opponents to a .157 batting average.

• Junio rightfielder Jake Brown leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and 49 RBI on the year … Brown is No. 4 in the SEC in home runs (16), No. 5 in RBI (49) and No. 9 in runs scored (43).

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .354, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 43 runs scored … Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in base hits (57), No. 4 in the league in triples (2) and No. 9 in runs scored (43).

• The LSU bullpen recorded a 3.21 ERA in 14.0 innings versus Texas A&M last weekend, holding the Aggies to five runs on 11 hits with eight walks and 25 strikeouts … the LSU relievers limited Texas A&M to a .204 cumulative batting average in their outings.

• Freshman right-hander Marcos Paz delivered an impressive relief effort on Saturday versus Texas A&M, firing 2.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts … sophomore left-hander Danny Lachenmayer made two appearances in the Texas A&M series, firing 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.