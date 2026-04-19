Beach Finishes Last Regular Season Tournament 3-1

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. – The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 3-1 at the Gulf Front Invitational in Clearwater Beach, Fla., defeating Mercer, USF and FGCU. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this week, April 22-24, for the MPSF Conference Championship in Huntington Beach, Calif.

“There is no denying that we made progress this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The wins we earned were really important as we make our final push for the post season. I’m proud of the way we battled in the matches we won. There’s a really quick turnaround for our next trip. That requires that we reset and refocus for our biggest weekend of the season so far. Looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

LSU started the day with a matchup against FGCU, with the Tigers sweeping 5-0. The match started with a point secured by Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason on Court 2; 21-17 and 21-12, while Bella Lagemann and Zayna Meyer secured the second point of the dual on Court 4; 17-21, 21-12 and 15-11. The second wave of matches started with Molly LaBreche and Aubrey O’Gorman getting a straight set win on Court 3; 21-15 and 21-17. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin also won in straight sets to give the Tigers their fourth point on Court 1; 21-15 and 21-16, while Kate Baker and Emily Hellmuth finished the sweep on Court 5; 24-22 and 21-13.

In the evening, the Sandy Tigs faced the No. 5 FSU Seminoles falling 0-5. Martin and Finlason fell on Court 2; 13-21 and 16-21, while Meyer and Lagemann also fell in straight sets on Court 4; 21-23 and 13-21. The second wave of matches started with Baker and Hellmuth falling on Court 5; 15-21 and 13-21, while Sprecher and McGatlin fell in straight sets on Court 1; 16-21 and 10-21. O’Gorman and LaBreche finished out the match falling on Court 3; 14-21 and 11-21.

LSU 5, FGCU 0

Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Ava Lilliquist/ Alexis Keeter (FGCU) 21-15, 21-16 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Erin Miller/ Nicole De Oliveria (FGCU) 21-17, 21-12 Molly LaBreche/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU)/ def. Adrea Dietz/ Kristina Gluc (FGCU) 21-15, 21-17 Zayna Meyer/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Beck/ Sydney Majick (FGCU) 17-21, 21-12, 15-11 Kate Baker/ Emily Hellmuth (LSU) def. Emma Soncrant/ Vanessa Moriarty (FGCU) 24-22, 21-13

LSU 0, FSU 5