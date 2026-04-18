LSU Falls to Texas A&M, 7-2, in Game 2 of the Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M right-hander Aiden Sims limited LSU to two runs over 7.0 innings Saturday as the Aggies recorded a 7-2 win over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Texas A&M improved to 30-7 overall, 11-5 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 23-17 overall and 6-11 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN.

Sims (7-0) allowed two runs on three hits in 7.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts before yielding the mound to reliever Clayton Freshcorn, who posted 2.0 scoreless innings.

“Sims was tough, he executed and he had some layer of deception,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He tunneled the ball very well, he did a good job.”

LSU starting pitcher William Schmidt (4-4) was charged with the loss, as he worked 5.1 innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

First baseman Gavin Grahovac paced the Aggies’ offense with a solo homer and an RBI single, and catcher Bear Harrison contributed a two-run homer.

LSU shortstop Steven Milam hit his sixth homer of the year – a solo shot in the second inning – and leftfielder Chris Stanfield produced an RBI groundout in the fifth against Sims.

Freshman right-handed Marcos Paz highlighted a strong effort by the LSU bullpen, as he worked the final 2.0 innings and limited the Aggies to no runs on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

“We have to turn the page and keep a positive mindset,” Johnson said. “We can’t do anything about today, but we can do something about tomorrow. A good team played well and beat us today; tomorrow, we want to make it harder on them.”