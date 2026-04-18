Gymnastics Finished Second at NCAA Championship with 198.0750

FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 2 national seed LSU Gymnastics team finished as the 2026 NCAA National Runner-Up with a 198.0750 team score in the NCAA Championship on Saturday afternoon inside the Dickies Arena.

The Tigers posted the second highest team score at an NCAA Championship in program history with their 198.0750 but narrowly fell to Oklahoma’s 198.1625. It’s the fourth second place finish in program history and LSU’s best finish to a season since winning the national championship in 2024.

A strong championship showing was highlighted by sophomore Kailin Chio hitting a perfect 10.000 score on vault, the first at an NCAA Championship since 2023. The Tigers’ best rotation of the meet was on bars, where they scored an NCAA Championship program-high 49.6125.

Check back later for a full recap of this afternoon’s national championship.