Shawnti Jackson’s First 200 Meter in Two Years Leads to No. 4 Time in the World

GAINESVILLE, . – The LSU track and field team opened up day two of action this weekend as the team split up for meets in California and Florida.

Bryan Clay Live Results | Tom Jones Live Results

It’s been 770 days total since Shawnti Jackson last ran a 200-meter race. Entering the day the lone individual race of her career with the Tigers was the 300 meter in Miami where she clocked the collegiate record of 35.89 seconds.

Friday’s return to the 200m saw Jackson clocked the No. 4 time in the world and No. 2 time in the NCAA of 22.35 seconds (0.4 m/s) at the Tom Jones Invitational. The time of 22.35 seconds engrains her at No. 8 in LSU performance-list history instantly, moving in front of names like Muna Lee, Esther Jones and D’Andre Hill. The time of 22.35 seconds ties her PR that she clocked in August of 2023 at the Pan American Games at the age of 17.

During the women’s 200m, freshman Athaleyha Hinckson also made her way to a new Guyanese U20 National Record. Hinckson clocked 23.03 seconds, a .05 improvement from her previous record of 23.08.

The men’s javelin squad in Gainesville got back to business as usual this season, led by Jack Larriviere who improved his No. 2 spot on the all-time LSU PL. Larriviere went over 75 meters three times on Friday, breaking his PR with a throw of 78.66 meters (258-1) on his second attempt of the afternoon.

Just a few spots behind Larriviere was sophomore Paul Catalanatto Jr. in fifth place with a new PR as well. Catalanatto reached a distance of 73.22 meters (240-3) on Friday to move himself to No. 7 on the all-time LSU PL.

Continuing his great success this season was senior Jordan Turner in the long jump at Tom Jones. The Jamaican leaped out to a season-best distance of 8.08 meters (26-6.25) on his sixth and final attempt. The distance of 8.08m moves him to No. 7 in LSU PL history and No. 2 on the NCAA chart for the 2026 outdoor season.

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